Strictly’s Amy Dowden issues health update and shares shorter hair and ‘steroid moon face’ pic

Strictly favourite Amy Dowden has issued a health update following her third round of chemo, months after sharing news of her cancer diagnosis.

Amy revealed that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer back in May. Two months later she revealed doctors had found a second type of cancer. The dancer has had a mastectomy and is now undergoing chemotherapy.

She won’t be taking part in this year’s Strictly Come Dancing as her treatment continues.

Amy Dowden was diagnosed with breast cancer earlier this year (Credit: Splash News)

Amy Dowden news: Strictly star issues health update

The pro dancer is in the middle of her chemotherapy and took to her Instagram Stories to share a health update. Amy said: “Hello everyone, thank you so much for all the messages. Sorry I’ve been a little silent on you over the weekend. I just wanted to fully recover after chemo on Thursday. I’m definitely getting there.”

She then added: “I had a little bit of sickness Thursday and Friday, tiredness. But you can’t sleep because of the steroids. Got my steroid moon face which I’m used to anyway right now. But definitely feeling more like Amy today.”

Amy then revealed her face is also quite swollen due to mouth ulcers that have popped up following chemo. “My mouth’s covered in mouth ulcers and I’m quite swollen,” she said.

Wearing a baseball cap over a new bobbed hairstyle, Amy added: “I’m losing my hair still and can’t sleep because of the steroids but you’re so tired. So those are the symptoms I’ve got.”

However, she added: “But I’ve not ended up in hospital so far for this admission so that’s a win-win.”

Amy was admitted to hospital with sepsis after having chemotherapy last month.

Amy shared a health update and a glimpse at her shorter hair (Credit: Instagram)

‘So far I’ve still got them’

Positive as ever, Amy then went on to explain that she still has her eyelashes and eyebrows at the moment. She then spoke about the advice she’s received from her “pink sisters”, women who have also had a breast cancer diagnosis.

“Also, I was told by my pink sisters that normally after your third EC, the chemo you have, is when you start to lose your eyelashes and your eyebrows and so far I’ve still got them. Obviously I could still lose them and I’ve still got another EC to go before I then go onto a different type of chemo. But the sun is shining and I’ve got my twin sister here with me and a lovely day planned,” Amy said.

She then added: “And you’ve just got to make the most of the good days, haven’t you?”

‘They help so much’

The Strictly favourite then thanked her fans for all their support, and apologised for not being able to respond to everyone’s messages.

“I also want to say thanks to everyone who sends all the lovely messages. I read every single one of them,” she said, before adding: “Just sometimes I don’t have the energy to be able to reply. But honestly, they’re not taken for granted and they help so much.”

