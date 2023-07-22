Strictly’s Amy Dowden reveals heartbreaking second cancer diagnosis

Strictly Come Dancing’s Amy Dowden has shared a heartbreaking second cancer diagnosis.

The Welsh dancer announced in May that she had been diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer. She has since undergone a masectomy, but has now found out that she has cancer elsewhere in her body.

Amy Dowden receives second cancer diagnosis

Amy told fans the news during an Instagram Live with cancer charity CoppaFeel!

Strictly’s Amy Dowden has been given a second cancer diagnosis (Credit: BBC)

She said that an MRI scan had found more tumours and blood work had then revealed another type of cancer in addition to her breast cancer. This means that she will now have to undergo chemotherapy.

“After my mastectomy, unfortunately, they found even more tumours.” Amy explained, “And my pathology wasn’t what they were expecting, and they found another type of cancer and then they told me I needed chemo – for me that was a massive blow.”

Amy stays positive

However there was some hopeful news.

“The oncologist did say that with chemo I’ve got a really good chance of a cure.” Amy said.

Following her announcement, Amy took to Instagram to thank fans for continuing to support her.

“Just wanted to thank everyone for their love and support.” She said, in a statement shared to her story.

“I’ll tackle this next step the best I can and very blessed to have the love and support of my family and friends along with you guys.”

She went on: “The rest of the year looked very different to what was planned but hopefully I’ll enter 2024 cancer free and I’ll never take anything for granted and promise to live life to the full.”

Amy signed the message off with her usual signature: “Welsh love always.”

Amy is determined to stay positive (Credit: Instagram)

The Strictly star continued to express hope that she will be able to make a return to the dancefloor next series.

“I’m not going to be able to dance with a celebrity on Strictly but I’m in such regular contact with the team.” She said, “I’m just staying really positive and hopeful that I’m still going to be part of the show in some way and my aim is to continue dancing – the oncologist said to me movement is really, really good for people on chemo, it’s important. So that was encouraging.”

