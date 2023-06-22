Strictly favourite Amy Dowden shares touching news about her ‘fertility journey’ amid health woes: ‘Very lucky’

Strictly fave Amy Dowden has shared some touching news about her “fertility journey” amid her battle with breast cancer.

A couple of weeks ago, the 32-year-old pro dancer revealed her heartbreaking grade-three cancer diagnosis. Amy, who has been on the glitzy BBC One show since 2017, then underwent an operation for the aggressive cancer. Surgeons removed two cancerous tumours from her right breast, as well as cancer “specs” and lymph nodes. However, the Welsh beauty has been told she has to wait for the results.

And now Amy has issued another update to fans on social media – revealing she has taken the first step in her “fertility journey”.

Amy revaled her cancer news last month (Credit: ITV)

Amy Dowden on ‘fertility journey’ amid breast cancer battle

Taking to her Instagram Story, Amy said: “Hello, I wanted to update you all – so I went to start my fertility journey today. I had a scan and it looked ok so we’ve started and I had my first injection.”

“So yeah very lucky, and I’ve got to inject myself now and take all the meds,” Amy added, before pulling a face at the thought of injecting herself. The dancer then said: “Hopefully we can get all the eggs we possibly can!”

I had a scan and it looked ok so we’ve started and I had my first injection.

Amy then went on to praise the NHS for the “incredible opportunity.” She said: “But we are very lucky the NHS offers this incredible opportunity to those young and going through cancer to hopefully still have a family.”

“Obviously there are no guarantees but this is like a little insurance,” she quipped.

Amy opened up to fans on Instagram (Credit: Instagram Story)

Amy Dowden says cancer is ‘in the lab’

It comes after the Strictly star revealed her cancer is “now in the lab” following her surgery. She told the Mirror: “The cancer is in the lab now, which is the most important thing, the hardest time was waiting for surgery, thinking, ‘I have cancer inside me.'”

“You’re thinking, ‘It’s grade three, what if it’s spreading, what if it spreads tonight?'” She added: “The feeling of it made me feel disgusted, disgusting. That’s the time I was randomly crying, emotional.”

Amy hasn’t looked at her reconstructed breast yet

Amy also revealed that she’ll have to undergo radiotherapy, potentially chemotherapy, and also urgent fertility treatment. This is to protect her chance of having children.

The star, who has been open about her battle with Crohn’s disease, also told the publication she had a mastectomy on one side. But at the time surgeons were able to reconstruct her breast with an implant. She also admitted she hasn’t looked at her reconstructed breast yet – since the gruelling three-hour surgery.

