Amy Dowden issues cancer update as she discuses ‘terrifying’ wait for mastectomy

Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden has shared an update with fans as she continues to battle breast cancer.

A couple of weeks ago, 32-year-old dancer revealed her heartbreaking diagnosis. At the time, she said she was waiting to hear more from her doctor about a full treatment plan.

As a fan fave on the glitzy BBC One show, who regularly wows the nation with her dancing,Any devastated fans with her news. And now, Amy has issued an update to fans revealing she is now recovering from a gruelling operation.

Amy has issued an update on her cancer battle (Credit: ITV)

Amy Dowden shares cancer update

In a new interview, Amy revealed that she has successfully completed surgery. Surgeons removed two cancerous tumours from her right breast, as well as cancer “specs” and lymph nodes. However, the Welsh beauty has been told she has to wait for the results.

She told The Mirror: “The cancer is in the lab now, which is the most important thing, the hardest time was waiting for surgery, thinking “I have cancer inside me”.

“You’re thinking ‘It’s grade three, what if it’s spreading, what if it spreads tonight?'” She added: “The feeling of it made me feel disgusted, disgusting. That’s the time I was randomly crying, emotional.”

Fertility treatment

Amy also revealed that she’ll have to undergo radiotherapy, potentially chemotherapy, and also urgent fertility treatment. This is to protect her chance of having children.

The star, who has been open about her battle with Crohn’s disease, also told the publication she had a mastectomy on one side. But at the time surgeons were able to reconstruct her breast with an implant. She also admitted she hasn’t looked at her reconstructed breast yet – since the gruelling three-hour surgery.

The dancer revealed the ‘cancer is in the lab now’ (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Amy on breast cancer diagnosis

It comes weeks after Amy revealed her diagnosis in an interview with HELLO! magazine with her husband Ben. She admitted: “You just don’t ever think it’s going to happen to you. I hadn’t thought it was possible to get breast cancer at my age. My mum has had breast cancer, but she had it at a later age, in her 50s.”

Amy remained positive however. She said that if she can “try and turn this negative into a positive, it’s going to help me get through this”.

Read more: Amy Dowden’s future on Strictly 2023 ‘revealed’ after her sad breast cancer diagnosis

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.