Amy Dowden’s future on Strictly 2023 ‘revealed’ after her sad breast cancer diagnosis

Strictly star Amy Dowden recently revealed her breast cancer diagnosis. She’s set to undergo treatment, but will she appear on the show’s 2023 series?

Strictly’s Amy Dowden was recently diagnosed with breast cancer (Credit: ITV)

The Strictly star recently announced the sad news that she has been diagnosed with the disease. Amy informed fans of her diagnosis via social media on Wednesday.

The 32 year old revealed: “I’ve got some news which isn’t easy to share. I’ve recently been diagnosed with breast cancer.”

But refusing to wallow in the scary news, she immediately continued: “I’m determined to get back on that dance floor before you know it.”

The news has nevertheless left many of Amy’s devoted fans worried that we might not be seeing her on Strictly this year. Now, the BBC has issued an update on her future on the show.

Will Amy Dowden be on Strictly Come Dancing 2023? (Credit: BBC)

Will Amy Dowden miss Strictly 2023?

Strictly’s exectutive producer, Sarah James, told Entertainment Daily today (May 25): “Amy is an exceptional person, both on and off the dance floor, and is adored by her entire Strictly Come Dancing family. Everyone on the show is sending Amy all our love and she knows that we are all here to support her, whenever she needs us.”

She went on to reassure fans: “We will not be recasting for another professional dancer for 2023.”

Either way the door remains open for her to return at a time and manner of her choosing.

An insider also reportedly told The Sun: “Even if she isn’t well enough to take part in a full series, they’ll strive to have her back showcasing her amazing skills in some form. That might be in the form of a performance with other pros or even this year’s Christmas special. Either way the door remains open for her to return at a time and manner of her choosing.”

