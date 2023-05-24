Phillip Schofield ‘in the sights of Strictly as he’s made aggressive offer’ following This Morning exit?

Phillip Schofield is “in the sights” of Strictly Come Dancing following his exit from This Morning, a report claims.

The Sun reckons there is interest in Phil, 61, being booked as a contestant on the BBC dance show.

Furthermore, the tabloid claims the veteran presenter – who announced his ‘stepping down’ from This Morning last weekend after fronting the ITV daytime series for over twenty years – has received approaches about taking part in Strictly before now. However, according to an insider, the reported latest offer was “more aggressive”.

Phillip Schofield for Strictly?

Heading to Strictly was an option betting experts have offered their take on since Phillip’s This Morning departure.

Earlier this week odds of 25/1 were given that Phillip would take to the Strictly dance floor in future. Odds of 100/1 were considered for the possibility he might host the programme. However, according to The Sun‘s source, it sounds like a role ‘in dancing shoes’ is being suggested.

Additionally the insider is said to acknowledge Phil may have offers from the likes of Channel 5 to field, too.

‘They would love to have Phillip on board’

The source is said to have said: “They would love to have [Phillip] on board because of the publicity it would generate for the show. Phil has been asked before but this time the offer was more aggressive.”

However, the source also covered themselves with their claims. They noted it may be “unlikely” Phillip decides on joining the Strictly line up.

The insider reportedly continued: “Given he’s currently lying low and trying to work out his next move, it’s unlikely he will put on his dancing shoes but stranger things have happened.”

ED! has contacted representatives for Phillip Schofield and Strictly Come Dancing for comment.

As the end of Phillip’s stint on This Morning was confirmed, ITV made it clear he will return to host the Soap Awards in a few weeks. ITV’s managing director Kevin Lygo said in a statement: “We look forward to continuing our relationship with Phillip starting with The British Soap Awards in June and a brand new peak time series to come.”

However, there is speculation that Phillip could be “eased out” of the Soap Awards role.

