This Morning regular reveals what Phillip Schofield was ‘really like’ behind the scenes

This Morning regular Beverley Turner has blogged what Phillip Schofield was ‘really like’.

Beverley, who clashed with Phillip on air in 2021 during a discussion about Captain Sir Tom Moore, indicated she feels he could soon be “eclipsed”. She claimed in a GB News post how “recently, something had clearly changed” between Phillip and now former co-host Holly Willoughby.

And Beverley also admitted to finding Phillip “tricky to read” when she appeared on the show.

Phillip Schofield has ‘stepped down’ from hosting the ITV daytime show after over 20 years (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

This Morning – Phillip Schofield news

Reflecting on her interactions with the veteran host, Beverley wrote for GB News: “Phil did what Phil does: toe the channel’s line; makes presenting a live TV show look easy and keep his cards close to his chest. In person, he was always tricky to read.”

She conceded Phil may not have had time for chatting with guests off camera while hosting a live show. However, Beverley maintained: “But Phil always struck me as guarded – even after his gay revelation was made public. This is unusual in TV presenters who tend towards the heart-on-your-sleeve extrovert types.”

She pondered whether celebrities of Phil’s stature “develop a veneer to protect their privacy”. She also suggested Phillip may just not have liked her. But Beverley was also puzzled why when she tried to talk to him about her friends who lived near him that Phillip didn’t seem particularly interested in what she had to say.

Bev Turner, left, during a previous appearance on This Morning alongside Nick Ferrari (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

‘He certainly was not an open book’

Beverley added: “Similarly, when we realised he had moved to a home very close to mine, there was little swapping of local knowledge.”

She concluded: “If I was being suspicious, I’d say he had the energy of a man who wasn’t being completely honest. It might be exaggerating to say that he was ‘hiding something,’ but he certainly was not an open book.”

ED! has approached representatives for Phillip Schofield for comment.

