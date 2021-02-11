This Morning host Phillip Schofield clashed with broadcaster Beverley Turner on today’s episode (February 11) over the Captain Sir Tom Moore clap.

Beverley, 47, outraged many Brits when she refused to clap for the fundraising hero, who died on February 2 aged 100.

Beverley defended her actions on This Morning today, but Phillip repeatedly asked her to explain herself.

Phillip Schofield and Beverley Turner clashed on This Morning over the Captain Tom clap (Credit: ITV)

What happened on This Morning between Phillip Schofield and Beverley Turner?

Phillip asked Beverley to clear up why she took the decision not to clap in Captain Tom’s honour.

“I don’t have any regrets,” she said.

“He was a remarkable man, he brought a huge amount of uplift and he showed us that elderly people can do remarkable things.

Read more: Piers Morgan and Beverley Turner: Captain Sir Tom Moore drama explained

“The reason this became such a large story, is a certain breakfast presenter took objections to this,” she said, referring to Piers Morgan.

When Phillip pressed her, she responded: “It’s a hard argument to make in the 60 seconds we have. The response to this virus has been out of proportion to the deaths.”

Beverley stood her ground during the argument (Credit: ITV)

“We are sick of the judgement”

Beverley, who is anti-lockdown, continued: “There were thousands of people that came out.

“Particularly those in the military, those that came out and said, ‘We fought, Captain Tom fought, we fight as soldiers to live in a free country’ and what we are seeing now is not a free country.

“We are sick of the judgement, we are sick of the curtain twitchers…

“…and we are sick of the people who want to dob in their neighbours who don’t do the right thing.”

We are sick of the judgement, we are sick of the curtain twitchers, we are sick of the people who want to dob in their neighbours who don’t do the right thing.

Phillip then interjected, asking: “Are you happy with the (Sir Tom) statue?”

When Beverley responded with a lengthy answer, the host said: “Well, I am sure he would rather he was here to defend himself.”

Phillip frostily ended the conversation by moving on to the next item.

This is so pathetic. 👇 https://t.co/KMJk3MaNHU — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 3, 2021

Why did Beverley fall out with Piers Morgan?

Piers took to Twitter to lambast Beverley after she told her Twitter followers that she would not be clapping for Sir Tom.

In a quote-tweet, Piers called her “pathetic”.

Subsequently, an almighty argument followed, with Beverley calling Piers “manipulative”.

Read more: Captain Sir Tom Moore: WWII hero’s daughter pays emotional tribute to her ‘mischievous’ father

“Must have touched a nerve as been blocked by @piersmorgan,” she tweeted back.

“I don’t think he liked the fact that it seems – by many of your reactions – that I wasn’t completely wrong… And he does not like to be wrong.

“Maybe he’s manipulating you all too? Just a thought…”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.