This Morning chef Clodagh McKenna stuns fans with statement on Phillip Schofield’s departure

This Morning chef Clodagh McKenna has stunned fans with a statement about Phillip Schofield and his departure.

Clodagh, 48, took to Instagram today (Monday May 22) to have her say about the veteran presenter’s exit from the ITV daytime series after more than 20 years.

And her tribute was received warmly by fans who felt disappointed other celebs haven’t offered similar salutes. Furthermore, some of those reacting to Clodagh’s post also compared her approach to that of This Morning itself, who made mention of Phil’s ‘stepping down’ at the start of Monday’s episode.

Former co-hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield tuck in during a visit to the This Morning kitchen (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

Clodagh McKenna tribute to ex This Morning colleague Phillip Schofield

Sharing a snap of them both beaming at the camera in the This Morning kitchen area, Clodagh hailed Phil’s contribution to the programme. She wrote in the pic’s caption: “21 years of brightening up our mornings…. And I’ve been so lucky to be part of 3 of them.

“I’ll miss the morning hug, the twinkle in your eye that makes me giggle and your empathy. You will be missed @schofe.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clodagh McKenna Herbert (@clodagh_mckenna)

How fans reacted

Several of those commenting on Clodagh’s upload made mention of how few other famous faces who might be expected to haven’t shared posts about Phillip.

“First person I’ve heard in support for Phil,” one fan wrote. They added: “I’ve enjoyed his whole career, he really will be missed.”

First person I’ve heard in support for Phil.

Another Phillip fan concurred: “I agree, good for her. Got more guts then other celebs.”

Meanwhile, a third person put it: “I really admire Clodagh for publicly supporting someone she personally has had good working relationship with.”

Clodagh McKenna offered up nice words about Phillip Schofield (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

‘Well done Clodagh’

Similarly, someone else reflected: “Clodagh well done. You are the only person that I have seen to come out and acknowledge Phil’s 21 years and that you will miss him.”

Another Instagram user claimed: “Well done Clodagh! Regardless of what’s gone on his friends appears to have ditched him and thrown him to the wolves.”

And yet another complained: “100% I put the TV on this morning and it was like he had died! Very poor This Morning!”

Meanwhile, there was at least one celebrity – Richard E Grant – who reacted to Clodagh’s post. The actor indicated he approved of her caption with nine clapping emojis and a heart-eyed emoji in the comments section.

