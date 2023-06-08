Strictly stars rally as Amy Dowden shares hospital picture from first cancer treatment

Strictly star Amy Dowden has shared a photo from hospital as she’s undergone her first cancer treatment.

A couple of weeks ago, the dancer, 32, revealed she has been diagnosed with breast cancer. At the time, she said she was waiting to hear more from her doctor about a full treatment plan.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday (June 7), Amy told her followers that she was taking “step one to beating cancer”.

In the photo, Amy is seen smiling with both her thumbs up. She’s sitting in a hospital bed while wearing a hospital gown. She wrote: “Step one to beating cancer! Rrrrrrready for this fight and more determined than ever to get back on the dance floor.” [Sic]

Her fellow dancers and Strictly Come Dancing co-stars sent their support and well-wishes to Amy. Gorka Marquez commented heart emojis and a praying emoji alongside: “You got this.”

Kevin Clifton commented: “Love u sis.” Meanwhile, Giovanni Pernice left three heart emojis on the post.

It Takes Two host Janette Manrara wrote: “We love you! You’ve absolutely got this.”

Dianne Buswell said: “Sending all that energy your way my love.” Graziano Di Prima also commented: “You got this!!”

Amy on breast cancer diagnosis

It comes weeks after Amy revealed her diagnosis in an interview with HELLO! magazine with her husband Ben. She admitted: “You just don’t ever think it’s going to happen to you. I hadn’t thought it was possible to get breast cancer at my age. My mum has had breast cancer, but she had it at a later age, in her 50s.”

Ready for this fight and more determined than ever to get back on the dance floor.

The star, who has been open about her battle with Crohn’s disease, remained positive however. She said that if she can “try and turn this negative into a positive, it’s going to help me get through this”.

Amy was supported by her Strictly co-stars (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Following support from her co-stars and followers, Amy later said on Instagram: “Hey all, I’d just like to THANK YOU all for the outpouring of support I’ve received in the last few days.

“It means so very much to me and Ben and certainly the boost we needed. Thank you, thank you, thank you!”

