Amy Dowden to make return to Strictly this year amid cancer battle as bosses ‘getting fabulous wigs ready’?

Strictly Come Dancing professional Amy Dowden is hoping to make a return to the BBC show this year amid her cancer battle.

The 33-year-old was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer in May. Following a mastectomy, specialists sadly found another cancer elsewhere in her body.

She has since been undergoing chemotherapy, and recently revealed she was rushed to hospital with sepsis after her first-round.

While she bowed out of the 2023 series as she continues her treatment, a defiant Amy says she’s still planning to appear on Strictly when it returns.

Amy Dowden is hoping to make an appearance on this year’s Strictly amid her cancer battle (Credit: ITV)

Amy Dowden to return to Strictly?

Speaking to Hello Magazine, she said: “I’ve been on the phone to the Strictly team today. They said they’re getting me some fabulous wigs ready [for any appearances].”

It comes as she detailed her scary experience with the life-threatening infection sepsis to the publication. Initially, Amy assumed she was having a bad reaction to her treatment.

She said she was “feeling sick and not quite right”, before her parents contacted her chemotherapy team and were told to ring an ambulance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy-Dowden (@amy_dowden)

She said: “I didn’t want to go into hospital; at the time I didn’t realise how ill I was. I knew it was a Saturday night, so A+E would probably be crowded, and it was dangerous being around people as it’s more likely you’ll pick up an infection. On chemo, you don’t have your white blood cells to fight infection.”

Amy got treatment in the Intensive Care Unit. She began to respond to a new course of antibiotics and started to improve. She spent her birthday in hospital on August 10 after another temperature spike, but she later returned home to recover.

Amy updates fans amid her treatment

Amy has been updating fans amid her cancer treatment. In a recent Instagram Q&A, she revealed her scalp was sore and asked followers for any tips and advice.

Remedies offered included tea tree oil gel, wearing a silk cap and using Lush Superbalm Scalp Treatment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy-Dowden (@amy_dowden)

However, when someone else’s advice was to “shave it off”, Amy candidly replied: “I’m personally not ready for this. Everyone is different and how they cope or go about their journey is up to them and need to be what’s right for them.”

The dancer first joined the Strictly professional line-up in 2017. Her first celebrity partner was actor and comedian Brian Conley.

Read more: Amy Dowden’s candid response after follower offers heartbreaking cancer advice: ‘I’m not ready for this’

Head over to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix to share your thoughts.