Strictly professional Amy Dowden has asked her fans for tips and advice as she continues her cancer treatment.

Dancer Amy was diagnosed with breast cancer in May. And, after her mastectomy, specialists sadly found the star also had another type of cancer.

Now undergoing chemotherapy, the star has shared a photo of her treatment process. Keeping fans updated on her journey she also revealed that she is losing her hair due to treatment.

Strictly star Amy Dowden asks for cancer advice as treatment continues

In a recent Instagram Q&A, Amy told fans her scalp was sore and asked followers for any tips and advice, especially regarding losing hair.

Remedies offered included tea tree oil gel, wearing a silk cap and using Lush Superbalm Scalp Treatment. however, one piece of advice was a hard pass at present, and that was to “shave it off”.

Amy candidly replied: “I’m personally not ready for this. Everyone is different and how they cope or go about their journey is up to them and need to be what’s right for them.”

She revealed this was not the first time she had been given this piece of advice.

Amy tries to save what she has

“I’ve already gone through body changes for life, emotions, pain and right now I want to try save what I can with the cooling cap.”

I’ve had lots telling me just shave it. It’s only hair.

The TV personality applauded those who were brave enough to shave their heads and, although it worked for them, that everyone going through cancer deals with it differently.

She ended: “Absolutely to those who brave the shave, you are of strong! But please all remember everyone have different emotions, battles and deals with everything with what’s best for them and how they cope best! All journeys are personal.”

Will she return to Strictly?

Amy announced the sad news earlier this year that she would not be participating in the 2023 season of Strictly.

She shared the news of her diagnosis but ended with a ray of hope: “I’m determined to get back on that dance floor before you know it.”

Fans of the popular BBC show have rallied behind the star, sharing messages of love, hope and well wishes.

