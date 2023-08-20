Strictly’s Amy Dowden shares heartbreaking first picture as cancer treatment causes her to lose her hair

Strictly star Amy Dowden has shared her first picture after treatment for cancer caused her to start losing her hair.

Amy was diagnosed with breast cancer in May, with doctors soon telling her they had found another type of cancer too.

The professional dancer has bowed out of Strictly‘s 2023 series as she undergoes treatment. However, she has now told her followers that chemotherapy has started to cause her hair to fall out. This is despite Amy opting to wear the cold cap, which can stop hair from falling out during treatment.

Amy Dowden shares cancer hair loss picture

Posting on social media, Amy said: “Wanted to be open and honest with you all from the start. So this cycle, I started feeling sick soon as second lot of ‘red devil’ was going in. Got home very tired and started being sick (even with all the anti sickness). By Friday afternoon the sickness stopped and just waves of nausea. Still taking anti sickness now.”

She then added: “Hardly any sleep due to steroids and insomnia they bring with them. Didn’t have any last cycle but some lovely mouth ulcer friends this time round. But I’ve managed some walks, lovely homemade soups and smoothies and feeling even better today. The little wins!”

‘I just don’t feel like me’

However, she then revealed that she has started to lose her hair, and shared a picture of strands that had fallen out after she gently combed it.

“What I’ve found harder this time round and the last few days is hair shedding. Even though I’m cold capping you hope to keep 50% of your hair and there are also many benefits to the hair growing back quicker too.

“But as much as I prepared myself waking up every day gently combing my hair with a wide comb and seeing what comes out, it is just heartbreaking personally for me. I’m only washing my hair once, max twice, this week, not using any heat on my hair or styling it so I just don’t feel like me.”

She then continued: “So it’s time to bring out the wig I say and get used to this and help me feel like me. I’m still Amy! Some days last week I’d wake and for the first few seconds you forget and then suddenly it all hits you, the day and challenges ahead and your new reality and it’s tough – had a few morning cries and learning that’s okay too.”

