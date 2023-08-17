Amy Dowden shares treatment update: ‘Another step closer to the dance floor’

Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden has updated fans with her treatment for breast cancer.

The dancer, 33, said on Instagram earlier today (August 17): “Chemo 2 lets go! Another step closer! Feeling much better about it today!”

Amy announced that she had been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer in May this year and today said she was feeling positive about her second round of chemotherapy.

Amy explained: “Last time I was so anxious, nervous, scared and full of emotions but this time I know what to expect.”

Amy Dowden is staying positive through her cancer treatment (Credit: YouTube)

Amy Dowden ‘another step closer’ to dance floor

The Strictly fave added: “Also helps that every single member of staff are just utterly amazing and I’m so very grateful to you all! Right, another step closer to the dance floor. Fingers crossed not too many side effects please.”

Amy chose to wear a cold cap for her chemotherapy, which can help to prevent hair loss during the treatment.

She also wore a tracksuit specially designed for people receiving treatment which requires ports – small reservoirs used to give patients chemotherapy or medicines through veins.

Amy describes herself as a “Breast Cancer Warrior” on her Instagram bio and is currently taking time away from Strictly Come Dancing.

Amy Dowden with her Strictly 2022 partner James Bye (Credit: Splash)

Amy’s cancer journey

The dancer underwent an operation earlier this year, in which surgeons removed two cancerous tumours from her right breast. She had a mastectomy on one side during the gruelling three-hour surgery. Later, Amy was told that she had developed another type of cancer.

It’s been a frightening ordeal for the star, who celebrated her 33rd birthday along with twin sister Becky earlier in August.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy-Dowden (@amy_dowden)

At the time, she said: “I wasn’t looking forward to this birthday. At the moment any milestone or event is a bigger reminder and hurts. I’m far from what I should normally [be] doing, in the rehearsal room with my Strictly family.”

Then she urged fans to check their own breasts as a birthday gift to her.

For more information on how to check your breasts, visit CoppaFeel.

Read more: Amy Dowden shares touching news of her ‘fertility journey’ amid health woes.

Head over to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix to share your thoughts.