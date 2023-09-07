Strictly 2023 pairings leaked and fans have a VERY mixed reaction: ‘Fave partnership in history EVER’

This year’s Strictly Come Dancing is just over one week away and the celebrity pairings have apparnetly already managed to leak online.

Strictly will kick off on BBC One on Saturday, September 16, with its launch show. Some of the many celebrities include EastEnders actor Bobby Brazier, West End star Layton Williams, and radio presenter Nikita Kanda, to name a few.

Corrie star Ellie Leach, Les Dennis and Amanda Abbington are also among those taking part.

The launch show was reportedly recorded on Wednesday (September 6). With the cat now out of the bag, social media has passionately reacted to this year’s apparent pairings.

Bobby is among 14 other celebrities this year (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Some Strictly fans are furious

Entertainment Daily has chosen not to reveal the pairings and has omitted the names in the social media posts below. No spoilers around here!

While the first show is over a week away, some fans couldn’t help but take a peep at the leaked celebrity pairings shared by a Strictly spoiler page. And by the looks of things, they probably regret doing so.

“I’m saying nothing right now but there’s one Strictly pairing that has absolutely [bleeping] infuriated me,” one user tweeted.

“I’m not going to look because I don’t want to find them all out but if it’s what I’m guessing then I’m very sad for that pro,” another person shared.

“No ‘xxxx’? That’s a shame. Thought she may have got a decent partner this year!” a third person shared.

This year’s Strictly Come Dancing line-up is jam-packed with familiar faces (Credit: BBC)

A lot of fans are happy

The reaction hasn’t been all negative, however, as many Strictly fans seem pleased with this year’s pairings.

“I couldn’t help looking at the Strictly pairing Spoilers because I was too impatient to wait. I’m really happy with ‘xxxx’s’ partner he was one of 3 I wanted her with. I only made a couple of other guesses & they were wrong, but I feel like there’s some good pairings in there,” one user wrote.

“Me when I saw that one pro’s name on this list of pairing #strictly,” another person shared, adding a clapping gif.

“REALLY excited about the ‘xxxx’ and ‘xxxx’ pairing but I’m team ‘xxxx’ he’s such a sweetie,” a third person tweeted.

“Obviously won’t reveal the Strictly pairing spoilers but omfg I think my fave partnership in history EVER is going to happen my fave pro and fave celeb on it,” a fourth remarked.

The Strictly 2023 launch show airs on Saturday, September 16 from 6:35pm.

