BBC announces start date for Strictly 2023 launch show and it’s not far away!

Strictly fever has been in the air for several months now – we know the full line-up, we’ve now seen the trailer, but one thing the BBC seemed to be keeping under wraps was the exact start date of the show’s return.

Well, rest assured, we can now say for sure when Strictly Come Dancing is going to be back on our screens. And it’s even sooner than we had hoped!

The Strictly 2023 celebs will soon take to the dance floor! (Credit: BBC)

Strictly Come Dancing return date confirmed

Via a tweet on the official BBC Press Office Twitter account on September 6, the Beeb confirmed: “It’s OFFICIAL – #Strictly Come Dancing returns on Saturday 16 September. The fun begins in the ballroom on @BBCOne and @BBCiPlayer from 6.35pm.”

Write that in your diaries folks – Saturday, September 16 at 6:35pm.

As usual, the new series of Strictly – series 21 by the way – will begin with a launch show, where the class of 2023 are paired up with their professional dance partners.

If that wasn’t exciting enough, the BBC has lined up almost two hours of Strictly magic for us. This will include a new routine from the professional dancers, a group number with the new cast and even a dance from the four judges!

Last year’s champions Hamza and Jowita will be performing on the Strictly Come Dancing Launch Show (Credit: Splash News)

On top of that, last year’s champions Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystał will be making a return to the dancefloor and singer Jessie Ware will also be performing.

Following the pre-recorded launch show, the celebs usually have a couple of weeks to perfect their first routines before the competition properly starts with the live shows. Exciting times!!!

All we can say is: Bring in ON!

The Strictly 2023 launch show airs on Saturday, September 16 from 6:35pm.

