First look at Strictly Come Dancing 2023 as epic new trailer is released

By Kimberley Bond

We don’t have long until the next series of Strictly Come Dancing hits screens.

Now, fans of the BBC One dance competition have been teased with a first look of the new season.

Strictly Come Dancing: New trailer released

The short trailer sees the Strictly pros at the Tate Britain in a dazzling performance.

Last year’s champion Jowita Przystal dances with Vito Coppola in the London twilight. Elsewhere, Katya Jones and  Graziano Di Prima whirl around.

Strictly Come Dancing
The Strictly pros unveil the new trailer (Credit: BBC)

It may only be a 30-second teaser, but it’ll certainly get Strictly super fans excited.

We’re yet to be told who will partner who in the new series.

However, the exciting line-up promises much-watch Saturday night entertainment.

Strictly 2023: Confirmed celebrities

Among those competing for the trophy include EastEnders star Bobby Brazier, presenter and comedian Les Dennis, and Love Island favourite Zara McDermott.

Strictly trailer 2023
The Strictly pros are back in this glittering preview (Credit: BBC)

Newsreader Krishnan Guru-Murthy, actor Nigel Harman and Corrie’s Ellie Leach also will feature.

The new trailer comes after head judge Shirley Ballas hit back at criticism some of the line-up has received.

Every year ‘fix’ accusations are levelled at contestants with any kind of dance experience.

Most children had a little bit of training.

However, Shirley argues this sort of criticism is unnecessary, particularly before any of the celebrities have started performing.

“I think it’s very unfair at this point to single out anybody,” she told the Mirror. “Most children had a little bit of training.

Shirley Ballas
Shirley defends the new cohort of celebs (Credit: BBC)

“If somebody goes to stage school for singing and acting, there’s always normally a little bit of dance included. It might not be their forte. It’s nothing like learning ballroom dancing. It’s a total discipline all of its own.”

Get your dancing shoes on… Strictly Come Dancing 2023 coming soon 🪩

