Strictly judge Shirley Ballas makes shock claims about ‘dancers having sex in broom cupboards’

Strictly Come Dancing head judge Shirley Ballas has teased saucy details from her dance career in her new book.

Speaking to Good Housekeeping, Shirls revealed there were some tales she couldn’t include in her 2020 autobiography.

However, the 62 year old realised she could make use of eye-opening incidents in another way beyond Behind the Sequins: My Life. And so, Shirley drew inspiration from cheeky events she’s witnessed over the years for storylines in her latest literary achievement.

Shirley Ballas has drawn inspiration from her career in dance for her novel (Credit: YouTube)

Strictly Come Dancing news: Shirley Ballas latest

Murder on the Dance Floor is Shirley’s first novel in the Sequin Mysteries series. It is published in October.

She explained how she made use of shocking real-life occurrences in her book – and warns that the dance world is far from being all ballet tutus and ballroom frocks.

“When I was writing my autobiography, there were a lot of stories from my dance career that I couldn’t use. But when I shared them with people, their jaws hit the ground,” Shirley said.

Strictly Come Dancing head judge Shirley Ballas has adapted eyebrow-raising goings on that she’s ‘seen, heard or witnessed’ in her new novel (Credit: BBC)

‘Bullying, backstabbing, dancers having sex in broom cupboards’

Shirley continued: “So, I asked the publishers if I could write a fiction book based on these experiences, and they loved the idea.”

Don’t be fooled into thinking the dance industry is all baubles, bangles and beads!

Furthermore, she added: “I’ve worked with a brilliant writer called Sheila McClure and we’ve covered it all. Bullying, backstabbing, dancers having sex in broom cupboards – all these things that I’ve seen, heard or witnessed. Don’t be fooled into thinking the dance industry is all baubles, bangles and beads!”

Shirley on Strictly 2023

Additionally, ahead of the upcoming, 21st series of Strictly, Shirley has suggested criticism of some celebrities is “unfair”.

Every year ‘fix’ accusations are levelled at contestants with any kind of dance experience, even if the reason they’re famous is because they are a performer.

And so, Shirley reckons viewers having a go should back off, particularly before any of the competitors have taken a step onto the Strictly dance floor.

She recently told the Mirror: “I think it’s very unfair at this point to single out anybody. Most children had a little bit of training.”

Furthermore, Shirley added: “If somebody goes to stage school for singing and acting, there’s always normally a little bit of dance included. It might not be their forte. It’s nothing like learning ballroom dancing. It’s a total discipline all of its own.”

