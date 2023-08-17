Shirley Ballas fans amazed by her ‘incredible’ appearance in bikini after losing 9lb in a week

Shirley Ballas has left fans utterly stunned by posing in a bikini following her incredible recent weight loss.

The Strictly Come Dancing judge is gearing up to return to the BBC show in a few weeks. She’ll be back as head judge. But before returning, Shirley embarked on a fitness and wellness retreat and had some pretty amazing results!

Shirley recently revealed that she lost 9lb in just a week. Now, she’s sharing some stunning pictures to Instagram as she modelled some swimwear.

The dancer said she was modelling some pieces from Fantasie Lingerie. In the first image, Shirley is seen wearing a floral, high-waisted bikini with wedged heels.

In another Shirley looked stunning in a sleek, navy swimsuit. Meanwhile, she also styled a navy dress, a black and white patterned bikini, a blue floral swimsuit and a black and white patterned cover-up.

Alongside the images, Shirley gushed: “Feeling fabulous in my @fantasie_lingerie bikinis #gifted. Inspired by the beautiful @motsimabuse.”

She continued: “I’m on my way to feeling healthy and embracing my authentic self. I’m juicing each day, I’m loving my @hotpodyogadulwich in the mornings and I’m taking time to relax with my mum after my Skyathlon.

“A reminder for you all to love yourself and your bodies no matter what others say or how hard it may be. Your body is your home that carries you through this journey called life.

“What things do you do each day to feel good? Let’s share in the comments.”

It wasn’t long before the compliments came flooding in from her followers. Her Strictly co-judge Motsi Mabuse wrote: “She is ready and looking gorgeous! Strictly can come.”

One fan said: “You look absolutely stunning.”

Another wrote: “Shirley you look incredible.”

Meanwhile, someone else commented: “You look absolutely gorgeous Shirley wow.”

Another added: “Looking absolutely amazing Shirley, hard work pays off.”

It comes after Shirley revealed how much weight she lost in just seven days. She recently visited Jason Vale’s luxury juice retreat in Portugal – a favourite with many celebrities.

She enjoyed exercising, juicing, yoga, walking, spinning and jiving. Speaking to the MailOnline, Shirley revealed: “I lost 9lb. Yoga is definitely something I’m going to keep up throughout the whole Strictly series. I have cleansed my system too, I do colonic irrigation, I’m up at 5am every morning.

“I wasn’t there to sunbathe, I was there to take every spin class, two hours hiking up hills that would put my heart rate close to 179, that’s how high we were going.

“It was a tough, tough week of hard work but I came back really rejuvenated.”

