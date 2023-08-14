Shirley Ballas set to ‘spend weeks’ away from boyfriend as she admits: ‘I don’t do too well on the relationship side’

Strictly head judge Shirley Ballas has shared her relationship fears while opening up about life with boyfriend Danny Taylor.

Shirley, 62, has been married twice previously. Last month she revealed she had been “pushing to get married” for a third time – until “things changed” for her in 2022.

The ballroom star also admitted in July how she believes actor Danny, 50 is “not in a place to get married”.

And now Shirley has addressed her concerns she “doesn’t do well” in her love life due to other matters taking up their time.

Shirley Ballas and boyfriend Danny Taylor are believed to have been dating since 2019 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Shirley Ballas on boyfriend Danny Taylor

Speaking to Mirror Online, Shirls indicated she finds it difficult to balance her personal and professional lives. However, she also insisted she and Danny always manage to find time for one another.

I don’t think I do too well on the relationship side.

Shirley said: “I don’t think I do too well on the relationship side. Danny and I are always busy. But, we have have respect, we have trust, we have FaceTime so we’re constantly talking to each other.”

‘He’s too busy, I’m too busy’

With a new series of Strictly rapidly approaching, Shirley also gave examples of how the couple make their time together special.

She went on: “We send each other beautiful messages. I trust him, he trusts me. He’s too busy, I’m too busy.

I don’t think I’m going get to see him now for another five or six weeks.

“But, we do want we can, we a holiday together at the beginning of the year on the MSC cruise line, which was wonderful. But I don’t think I’m going get to see him now for another five or six weeks.”

Shirley Ballas: ‘We send each other beautiful messages’ (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

Furthermore, Shirley also suggested ahead of her recent charity efforts for CALM that Danny wouldn’t be available to support her in person as she took on the world’s fastest zipline, a 700ft wing walk and a 13,00ft skydive.

She told the same news outlet she nonetheless “hoped” Danny would “be at these challenges”.

Shirley recently rubbished rumours that she and Danny had split, however. She told the Mirror: “Danny, we’re still together after four and a half years. That’s miraculous. He has a very busy schedule and I have a very busy schedule.”

