Shirley Ballas reveals why she doesn’t feel ‘pressure’ to marry partner Danny: ‘He’s not in a place to get married’

Shirley Ballas has shared that she doesn’t feel any pressure to get married to partner Danny.

Strictly Come Dancing‘s head judge has been married twice, but said she has no plans to wed her long-term boyfriend, Danny Taylor. While she had hoped to go down the aisle for the third time, circumstances have changed.

She told Closer: “I don’t feel there’s a pressure [to get married]. I think the only pressure I felt was my own. As my son [Mark] said, it was me who was pushing to get married. Things changed last year – my mum moved in, and Danny’s not in a place to get married. But we’re good as we are. We’re good friends and that works.”

Shirley Ballas and partner Danny

Shirley first married fellow dancer Sammy Stopford in 1980, until their marriage ended in 1984. She then married Corky Ballas, again a dancer, in 1985, and they had son Mark. However, they divorced after 22 years together in 2007.

Danny stays fairly busy and I check in every day. You can tell there’s that love and warmth.

She met actor Danny in late 2018, during rehearsals for Jack And The Beanstalk, and they began dating the following January.

Marriage isn’t on the cards right now

When Shirley was seen sporting a diamond ring on her wedding finger, many thought they’d moved their relationship to the next level.

She’s ruled out a wedding anytime soon, but their long-distance relationship – they haven’t seen each other for a while due to their travels and careers – is going well.

She said: “If for one inkling you think something is wrong, you’re probably right. Danny stays fairly busy and I check in every day. You can tell there’s that love and warmth. It is what it is today, and no one’s promised tomorrow. We learn from the past and keep moving.”

The Strictly judge, who took over from the late Len Goodman as head judge on the panel in 2017 after he stepped down, explained that “FaceTime, communication and trust” help the couple make things work.

Becoming “Glitterball Nan”

And as well as a happy relationship, Shirley is set to become a grandparent for the first time soon. Mark and his wife, BC Jean, announced last month that they’re expecting their first child together.

She described the news as “beyond exciting”, and joked that she wants an exciting grandparent moniker – like “Glitterball Nan”.

