Shirley Ballas has revealed the real reason she won’t marry her toyboy boyfriend.

The Strictly Come Dancing judge has been dating actor Danny Taylor since 2018.

But she has now given an update on their relationship, insisting marriage is “off the table” – for now at least.

Shirley Ballas shuts down marriage rumours

Shirley, 62, had been married twice before she met Danny, 48.

And while she has previously spoken about their potential nuptials, for now it isn’t imminent.

“Danny’s in a big panto in Blackpool – I really haven’t got to see him much at all this year,” she told S magazine.

“I’m busy with Strictly and he’s busy with the panto. And the thing I’ve probably decided is that we’re really good as we are right now.”

She added: “Take marriage or anything like that off the table – we’ll just see where it goes.”

Shirley Ballas opens up about relationship

Shirley previously spoke about marrying Danny after lockdown saw the pair get to know each other “inside out”.

“We both realised that we are quite compatible,” she told The Sun.

“So we talked about getting married then.

“I don’t know how I would like him to propose. I would rather not know.”

In 2020, Shirley said of her and Danny tying the knot: “Maybe next year is on the cards, possibly.

“Everything with Danny is romantic. When he did my 60th he thought about things I’d never think about, he’s very creative, loving and caring.”

The former champion dancer opened up about meeting Danny.

She told Loose Women: “We met on panto as friends.

“It didn’t really take off until March… for him. I fell in love way before… I think for me it was first sight,” she said.

“He was going through a difficult time in his relationship. We did become friends and then probably in about February I said: ‘I love you Danny’ and he said: ‘I know’. It took a while.”

Strictly live tour will include judges Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas and Anton du Beke (Credit: BBC)

More time apart in the New Year

The pair are facing another period away from each other after Christmas too.

Shirley recently signed up to appear on the Strictly Come Dancing tour.

She will be joined by Craig Revel Horwood and Anton Du Beke.

They will all appear on the arena tour for the first time, replicating their TV roles in front of live crowds.

But while they offer advice and scores for each performance, they will have no power.

It is the live audience who vote for their favourite couple by text. And so they decide who wins.

Furthermore, It Takes Two host Janette Manrara will star, too. She joins the tour as host.

Shows will also feature a British Sign Language interpreter, displayed on two large screens either side of the stage.

For more information about venues – including shows in Birmingham, Nottingham, Leeds, Manchester, Sheffield, Newcastle, London, Belfast and Glasgow – and tickets, visit www.strictlycomedancinglive.com.

