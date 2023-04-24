Shirley Ballas bites back at troll after shock claim following star’s GMB appearance

Shirley Ballas has hit back at a Twitter troll who made a shock claim about the Strictly star after she was interviewed on Good Morning Britain.

Shirley recently confirmed she will return as Strictly’s head judge later this year. The star spoke about the trolling and online abuse she received during last year’s series. But she said she’s taking steps to block out the hateful comments. However, Shirley decided to shut down a troll on her Twitter who she encouraged to “get their facts right”.

Strictly’s Shirley Ballas hit back at a troll on Twitter (Credit: ITV)

Shirley Ballas hit back at troll on Twitter

Shirley appeared on Good Morning Britain to promote her debut novel, Murder on the Dance Floor. The Strictly judge also opened up about the trolling she has faced while appearing on TV.

Not true. Please get your facts right.

It led one viewer to claim Shirley makes money by talking about trolling. They wrote: “Celebrities like @ShirleyBallas make huge amounts of money talking about trolls on TV. That’s why some keep doing it. That woman is so annoying.”

Shirley quickly hit back at the claim. She wrote: “Not true. Please get your facts right. [It’s a] shame you find me annoying.”

Fans defended Shirley, especially after the sad news that former Strictly judge Len Goodman passed away. One fan defended Shirley: “And on this day of all days when we’ve said goodbye to the brilliant Len. Condolences to you and all the Strictly family.” Another fan wrote: “Take no notice, jealousy is an ugly trait. Keep being you, much love.”

Shirley led a tribute to Len Goodman (Credit: BBC)

Shirley pays tribute to Len Goodman

After her appearance on Good Morning Britain, Shirley also paid tribute to her “dearest friend” Len on Twitter. Len was Strictly’s head judge before Shirley took over in 2017.

Shirley wrote: “What extremely sad news this morning. As I came off Good Morning Britain I heard of the passing of my dearest friend Len Goodman. My past teacher, a dance legend and a true gentleman. He was a shining star in the ballroom that everyone loved.” She added: “He was funny, kind and quick-witted. He always found the best way to give couples feedback. My heart is full of memories with him.

“Thank you for all the years in the ballroom, for your dedication to the art of ballroom dancing, for all your advice over the years.”

Shirley concluded: “For believing in me when I didn’t believe in myself. I’ll hold your memory deep in my heart. My heart goes out to Len’s wife Sue, his beautiful family and all who knew him. Love you Len. RIP.”

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing 2023: Shirley Ballas issues warning as she addresses return

Are you a fan of Shirley? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let’s know what you think.