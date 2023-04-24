Strictly star Len Goodman has died at the age of 78 as tributes have poured in.

The star was head judge on Strictly Come Dancing from 2004 until 2016. He was then replaced by Shirley Ballas, who remains on the show. A spokesperson for Len confirmed he died “peacefully” over the weekend surrounded by his family.

Len Goodman has sadly died (Credit: Cover Images)

Len Goodman dies aged 78

The rep said: “I can confirm he died peacefully over the weekend surrounded by his family.”

According to the MailOnline, Len had been in a hospice in Tunbridge Wells in Kent following a short illness with bone cancer. Tributes have began pouring in for Len on social media. One fan said: “Len goodman has died. He was such a huge part of the peak.”

Another wrote: “Oh, no, that is sad news. Len Goodman brought so much joy to so many people.”

Tributes have poured in for Len (Credit: Cover Images)

Someone else added: “So shocked to hear the sad news that Len Goodman has died.”

Len previously spoke about leaving Strictly in 2016. At the time, he said: “In 2004, I was asked to take part in a brand new BBC Saturday night show and who would have thought me, old Len Goodman, would still be part of this amazing series more than 10 years on.

“This adventure began when I was 60 and now that I’ve reached my 70s, I’ve decided after this year it’s time to hand the role of Head Judge to someone else.”

He added: “It is an honour being part of the wonderful Strictly Come Dancing family and I’m looking forward to my last series very much and to whatever comes next.”

Len also featured on the American version of the dance show, Dancing with the Stars.

Len leaves behind his wife Sue.

