Strictly 2023 is around the corner and it won’t be long until our favourite judges and dancers are back on our screens. But who is making a comeback this year?

The BBC has confirmed the four judges who will take to the panel this year, as well as the professional dancers who are returning.

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman will be back to host the new series of Strictly Come Dancing. And without further ado, here’s which judges and pro dancers are back…

Craig, Motsi, Shirley and Anton are back! (Credit: BBC)

Strictly 2023 judges confirmed

Shirley Ballas will return to the show as head judge. She’ll be joined by Anton Du Beke, Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse for another series as a four.

Our amazing presenters, incredible panel of judges and world class professional dancers are ready to bring the sparkle back to your screens this Autumn.

Meanwhile, the professional dancers who will return are Dianne Buswell, Nadiya Bychova, Graziano Di Prima, Amy Dowden and Karen Hauer. Joining them will be Katya Jones, Neil Jones, Nikita Kuzmin, Gorka Marquez and Luba Mushtuk.

In addition, Giovanni Pernice will be back alongside Jowita Przystal, Johannes Radebe, Kai Widdrington and Nancy Xu.

Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly will host Strictly 2023 (Credit: BBC)

Strictly dancers

Finally, Carlos Gu, Lauren Oakley, Michelle Tsiakkas and Vito Coppola will return to the dance floor.

Sarah James, Executive Producer, BBC Studios said: “Excitement is already building for the 21st series of Strictly and we are so lucky to have the best team in the business both on and off camera. Our amazing presenters, incredible panel of judges and world class professional dancers are ready to bring the sparkle back to your screens this Autumn. We can’t wait!”

The class of 2023 won’t be revealed until later this year, however.

Last year’s series saw Hamza Yassin win the show alongside his pro partner Jowita. Runners-up were Helen Skelton and Gorka, and Molly Rainford and Carlos.

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 will air later this autumn.

