Strictly star Giovanni Pernice has explained why his love life is on the back-burner – and his reasoning will make you weep.

The Italian dancer made the confession during an appearance on Spencer Matthews’ podcast recently.

Giovanni made a heart wrenching confession (Credit: ITV)

Giovanni opened up about his love life recently, revealing that it’s currently on the “back burner”.

The Italian pro dancer made the confession during an appearance on Spencer Matthews’ podcast, Big Fish.

Giovanni told Spencer that he is obsessed with working, but it’s “not about the money. It’s more that I have to do something.”

“Do you hope though that when you find an amazing woman who becomes a huge part of you, do you think that would change?” Spencer asked.

Giovanni wants a family (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Strictly star Giovanni Pernice talks about romance

The star then replied, saying: “A hundred percent. I think I’m building all of this for a future.

“In a sense one day I will want a nice family, a nice place to live and I can sit at the table and say ‘you know what? I can rest now. I’ve done it. I’ve achieved. I can pick what I want to do,” Giovanni then said.

He then continued, saying: “As I’ve said, I come from a family that is – I don’t want to say poor, it’s not poor, but they weren’t the richest people. And obviously, I’m still helping them back in Sicily.”

Giovanni is helping his family in Sicily (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Giovanni helping his family

“So monthly I’m sending money back to my family,” he said.

The Strictly star then said that he one day wants to look after his family in Sicily and his own family.

“I always feel that if I stop, everyone has to stop. If I stop I can’t guarantee my mum and dad reassurance.”

“But it comes to one day I do want a family,” he continued. “It’s difficult at the moment to be in a relationship with somebody.”

