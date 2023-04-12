Giovanni Pernice shocks fans with secret talent away from dancing: ‘Is there anything he can’t do?’

Giovanni Pernice left his loyal legion of Instagram fans with their jaws on the floor after unveiling his secret talent away from dancing.

The 32-year-old pro dancer has been strutting his stuff on the Strictly Come Dancing dance floor since his debut back in 2015. Since then, he has won the hearts of the nation and even bagged the prestigious Glitterball trophy in 2021 with Rose Ayling-Ellis.

And just when we thought there was nothing else Giovanni could do – the Italian hunk has pulled it out of the bag yet again when he showed off his secret talent.

Giovanni had fans talking after he showed off his talent (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Giovanni Pernice shares talent on Instagram

Taking to his Instagram account on Tuesday (April 11) Giovanni uploaded a video of him sitting at a huge white piano in a dressing room. The dancer, looking as dapper as ever in a crisp black suit, joked to fans: “Take 1676.”

The list of talents just never ends!

He then proceeded to effortlessly play the piano, with his fingers gliding across the keys to the tune of the Queen classic Bohemian Rhapsody. Giovanni captioned the sweet video: “An hour spare in my dressing gown.” And it’s safe to say his fans were left floored over his performance.

Giovanni Pernice talent

Rushing to the comments section, one follower wrote: “Is there anything he can’t do?” with another gushing: “The list of talents just never ends!”

Echoing their thoughts, a third fan chimed in and proclaimed: “Wow Giovanni is so talented! Love this!” Someone else agreed and wrote: “Looks good, smells good, genuinely lovely person and talented too… crack the cooking and you’re there!”

Giovanni Pernice recently starred in his own series with Anton Du Beke (Credit: BBC)

Giovanni reunites with Rose

In other Giovanni news, the hunk recently appeared in the new BBC series Anton & Giovanni’s Adventures in Sicily with Strictly judge Anton Du Beke.

The show saw the hilarious pair embark on a journey across the country to explore the local culture, cuisine and of course, dance. And in one of the episodes, Gio invited a very special guest onto the show – none other than his former Strictly partner, Rose Ayling-Ellis.

Giovanni hugged his dad, who said he was “proud” of his son (Credit: BBC)

Giovanni Pernice left in tears over family reunion

Also on the show, Gio was left in tears following some sweet family news. Towards the end of the final episode of the three-part series, Giovanni reunited with his parents for his birthday as they celebrated all together.

During the reunion, Giovanni shared an emotional moment with his dad. Giovanni told his father: “Thank you so much for organising this surprise. It’s great to spend time together after 10 years!”

His dad replied: “You deserve this and much, much more. You have given us immense joy. We thank you all, your mother, Angela, Pieruccio and your grandfather, who always watches the show. You have given us moments of great joy and when you won Strictly Come Dancing, it was exceptional, you were great! I am proud of you, my son.”

The pair then hugged as Giovanni became emotional. Speaking to the camera, Giovanni said: “Dad is very proud of me. He said he’s proud of me, he’s grateful for what I’ve done for him, for the family. I find that after all this time, I can finally help my family, I’m able to make my family happy, it’s the most beautiful thing a boy, a man now, can ask for.”

Anton & Giovanni’s Adventures in Sicily is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

