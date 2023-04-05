Strictly champ Rose Ayling-Ellis has declared “we have every right to the same care” after a tragic death rocked the deaf community.

The 28-year-old actress, who shot to fame as Frankie Lewis on EastEnders, has been deaf since birth. This hasn’t stopped Rose, though, as she has continued to be a role model for the deaf community, using her platform to raise awareness. But on Tuesday (April 4) the star was left “upset” following several comments from trolls about a recent death in the deaf community.

Rose Ayling-Ellis took to Twitter following a tragic death (Credit: ITV)

Strictly star Rose Ayling-Ellis ‘upset’ after sad death

Taking to her Twitter account, Rose retweeted a recent news article about a deaf woman whose husband had tragically died. However, paramedics were unable to tell the mum that her husband had passed – and, as a result, she is calling for ambulance crews to learn basic sign language.

Following the heartbreaking story, it didn’t take long for cruel trolls to share their thoughts. And Rose, who is no stranger to biting back, wasn’t having any of it. She issued a Twitter thread of posts “breaking down” the rude and insensitive comments.

Some of the comment is quite upsetting. I just want to break it down as simple as possible…. (1/6) https://t.co/PRCX8cKLBv — Rose Ayling-Ellis (@RoseAylingEllis) April 4, 2023

Rose Ayling-Ellis hits out at trolls

Alongside the news article, Rose wrote to her 105.3k followers: “Some of the comment is quite upsetting. I just want to break it down as simply as possible….” Rose began: “1. ‘Why can’t the children tell the mother?’ No child should ever do this. 2. ‘Why can they just write it down?’ Imagine going through the most traumatic time of your life, you need someone there you can access to in the full language. Not writing backwards and forward.”

We pay our taxes too, we have every right to receive the same care.

She continued: “3. ‘Oh, so paramedics must be able to learn to speak in different language now?’ It is BRITISH sign language. Paramedics are already so overwhelmed with the amazing work they do. They should have been given the right tools/support to be able to communicate with this lady.” Rose explained: “For example, Paramedics having an emergency interpreter on iPad ready on call for this situation. And, basic BSL to be able to pick up quickly that this lady was trying to communicate with them.”

And for the final tweet, she wrote: “4. ‘Let’s be realistic here…’ No, let’s be realistic here, we pay our taxes too, we have every right to receive the same care.”

Rose and Giovanni’s dance won them Strictly (Credit: BBC)

Rose reunites with Giovanni

In 2021, Rose made history as the first deaf contestant to take part in, and win, Strictly Come Dancing. On the glitzy BBC One show she was partnered up with Italian hunk Giovanni Pernice – and the two have become seriously good pals since.

More recently, Rose and Gio reunited for the latter’s travel TV show, Anton and Giovanni: Adventures In Sicily.

The Italian dancer fronted the new series alongside Strictly judge Anton Du Beke. The show, which came to an end last night (April 4), saw the hilarious pair embark on a journey across Giovanni’s native Sicily to explore the local culture, cuisine and, of course, dance.

