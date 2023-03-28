Giovanni Pernice’s ‘huge net worth’ following Strictly triumph and tour success?

Giovanni Pernice has done incredibly well for himself thanks to his dancing abilites and bubbly personality – but what’s his net worth?

Giovanni returns to the box this Tuesday (March 28) evening to delight BBC viewers in Anton & Giovanni’s Adventures in Sicily.

But as well as dance pal Anton, Giovanni’s Strictly partner Rose Ayling-Ellis is also on hand for the programme.

But many viewers will pick up their mobiles while watching and turn to Google to ask: ‘What is Giovanni Pernice‘s net worth?’

Giovanni Pernice net worth

When considering Giovanni’s claimed wealth, it is worth remembering the person who knows best about his bank statements is Giovanni himself.

His agent probably has a good idea how much he rakes in, too.

But many online sources who are cited in reports concerning his net worth appear to base their claims on speculation.

Furthermore, different websites claiming to report on Giovanni’s wealth frequently mention different amounts.

For example, the Daily Star Online suggested in November 2022 that Giovanni is worth £726,000.

Meanwhile, other websites reckon he is worth $2million, $4million and $5million.

And so these figures cannot be relied on as accurate or authoritative, even if they are utilised as a guide.

‘Strictly salary’

Nonetheless, it has previously been reported Giovanni has commanded a Strictly salary of £50,000.

And following his and Rose‘s unforgettable triumph in the 2021 series, his increased profile has probably brought in further opportunities for the Italian hunk.

‘Further income for Gio’

Also back in 2021, ED! reported Giovanni could earn in excess of £35,000 for performing on the Strictly Professionals tour.

Additionally, at the time, it was said Gio earned a reported £30,000 for his 2022 Anton and Giovanni tour.

His Instagram popularity was also pegged as providing revenue, with claims he could bring in £1,770.61 for an ad post.

Other endorsements such as deals Visit Argentina and We Are Feel multivitamins were also tipped to be lucrative money-spinners.

What does seem likely – whatever Giovanni’s salary and other income may be – is that his fees probably haven’t decreased as his popularity has soared.

Indeed, his current Made In Italy tour, running until May, is almost completely sold out. So that should be worth a few quid to him!

And there is more of Him and Me live coming up in June and July, as Gio and Anton dance their way across venues throughout the UK once again.

The second episode of Anton & Giovanni's Adventures in Sicily airs on BBC One tonight, Tuesday March 28, at 9pm.

