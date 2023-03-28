Giovanni Pernice fans thrilled as he announces Rose Ayling-Ellis reunion after love split

Giovanni Pernice and Rose Ayling-Ellis will reunite on his travel show tonight (March 28).

The next episode of Anton and Giovanni: Adventures in Sicily will be airing tonight on BBC One.

But this time the show will see a guest appearance from Strictly’s 2021 winner- and we can’t wait!

Rose will be joining Anton and Giovanni on their new show Anton and Giovanni: Adventures In Sicily (Credit: BBC)

Giovanni Pernice announces Rose Ayling-Ellis reunion

Giovanni and Anton Du Beke have been travelling around Giovanni’s native Sicily for their brand new show Anton and Giovanni: Adventures In Sicily.

The show sees the hilarious pair embark on a journey across the country to explore the local culture, cuisine and of course, dance.

But in tonight’s episode Giovanni has invited a very special guest onto the show.

What an epic trio!

In an Instagram post, he announced that he will be reuniting with his former Strictly partner, Rose Ayling-Ellis.

Giovanni and Rose were paired on the BBC dancing show in 2021 and managed to finish in first place, after winning over the hearts of the nation.

Alongside a photo of the trio, Giovanni announced the exciting news saying: “Tonight 9pm on @bbcone and @bbciplayer our second episode and bonus..@rose.a.e was with us this time too.”

Delighted by the news, fans jumped to the comments claiming that they’re ‘the trio of dreams’.

One wrote: “Love this! You make the best trio.”

A second commented: “Rose has got to be one of the coolest dressers. What lovely photos of you three. I look forward to seeing what trouble you got up to!! Rose hope you put them in their places!”

Another said: “The very best of TV entertainment…The 3 of you are amazing.. Love every single minute… Thank you…”

Someone else shared: “What an epic trio! Absolutely loves this funny and heartwarming series, hope you will film more adventures together.”

“The trio of dreams, so funny…@BBC need to sign all three of you for a BBC entertainment special.”

Strictly co-star Gorka Marquez also claimed: “Can’t wait!!!”

Fans are excited to see Rose reunite with Giovanni in the new episode of Anton and Giovanni: Adventures in Sicily (Credit: BBC)

Giovanni Pernice split with Strictly co-star Jowita Przystal

The exciting announcement came after Giovanni reportedly split from Jowita Przystal earlier this year.

Just four months after they started dating, it was reported that the Strictly professionals have sadly decided to go their separate ways.

A source told The Sun that they chose to end their romance after they found it ‘absolutely impossible’ to find time for each other.

They said: “As time has passed they have found it increasingly difficult to to build on their relationship because of their hectic work schedules.

“Giovanni is on tour for the next five months. And trying to make time for each other has proved absolutely impossible.”

Anton and Giovanni: Adventures in Sicily airs tonight (March 28) from 9pm on BBC One.

