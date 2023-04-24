Ahead of the 2023 series of Strictly Come Dancing, Shirley Ballas has addressed her future as head judge in a new tweet, in which she issued a warning to fans.

Shirley previously opened up about her struggles with trolling and abusive messages, leading to fears that she might quit the show. Reports about a pay dispute between the BBC and the Strictly judges then followed. But the star has now addressed her future as head judge on the BBC One show.

Shirley has warned Strictly fans to ‘expect the unexpected’ (Credit: YouTube/ITV)

Shirley Ballas confirms 2023 return to Strictly Come Dancing

Despite fears that head judge Shirley Ballas would not return to the BBC show, Shirley confirmed she will return for her seventh series of Strictly later this year. Taking to Twitter, the TV judge shared a video of some of her dancing performances on the show alongside a statement.

She wrote: “Dancing through the years… I am very excited to be back for my seventh series of Strictly. The best on television. It is an honour to be part of a show like no other.”

Shirley also added a warning to fans, as she told viewers to “expect the unexpected”. She added: “I feel this year will be beyond phenomenal. Expect the unexpected. It just gets better and better.”

Head judge Shirley previously teased the 2023 line-up of celebrities (Credit: BBC)

Shirley teased the 2023 line-up

While the BBC recently confirmed the judges and professional dancers returning for the 2023 series, it will still be a while before the celebrities for the 2023 series are confirmed.

Appearing on This Morning earlier this month, Shirley teased the Strictly 2023 line-up “couldn’t get any better”. Stars such as comedian Jack Dee, Gino D’Acampo and actress Amy Nuttall are some of the rumoured names for the 2023 series.

It sounds like Shirley is preparing fans for a very exciting return for Strictly later this year…

