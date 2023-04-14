The BBC is ‘making the right decision’ in ‘refusing Strictly judges salary bonuses’

The Strictly Come Dancing judges are reportedly demanding a salary bonus in line with inflation, but the BBC is “holding firm” and refusing to increase their salaries.

Brand and Culture expert Nick Ede exclusively explained to Entertainment Daily! why the BBC is making the right decision. He also explained why some people might view the Strictly Come Dancing judges as “greedy” amid the cost of living crisis.

The judges on Strictly are reportedly ‘demanding’ a salary bonus (Credit: BBC)

Expert warns ‘people will be angry’ over Strictly Come Dancing judges’ ‘bonuses’

Nick Ede told us that while “everyone is entitled to a pay rise” especially when considering the judges “really do make the hit show”, he warned not everyone will support them. He insisted: “I think, however, the salary of the judge is well more than the average person. So, they could be perceived as being greedy but they also should ask if they feel it’s worth it for them.”

The judges reportedly asked for the bonuses in line with inflation, as “other opportunities are not so forthcoming”. Head Judge Shirley Ballas is reportedly already on a salary of £500,000, meaning she would receive £55,000 extra if the bonus is agreed upon. Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse would both receive a £20,000 bonus. The newest judge Anton would receive around £19,000.

But Nick added that considering the Strictly judges are effectively paid through the public paying license fees, people might be angry if they receive the bonus. He explained: “This is the issue with a show on the BBC as opposed to ITV. It’s a public fee so of course some people will be angry. But as it is the most watched show it means that the public love the judges and the show.”

The judges are allegedly ‘at war’ with BBC bosses (Credit: BBC)

The BBC is ‘doing the right thing’ in ‘refusing judges’ demands’

Reports claimed the BBC is “absolutely adamant” that there will be no bonuses. Nick added the BBC is making the right decision. He explained that if the BBC gives in, more BBC stars might look for a bonus.

It is a fine line. But the BBC is doing the right thing.

Nick said: “The BBC has to show that it is respecting the public who fund it. In doing so it must look at how it deals with this kind of salary rebellion. It could set a precedent, and other top TV talent will ask for bonuses too. It is a fine line. But the BBC is doing the right thing.”

At this stage, it appears that the BBC is “holding firm” and disagreeing to the alleged salary bonus, so time will tell if the judges can reach an agreement with the BBC. Nevertheless, it appears the public may not support them receiving any bonuses.

A rep for the BBC declined to comment when approached by ED! on the reports.

