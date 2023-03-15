Shirley Ballas left ‘sad’ as son Mark makes huge announcement: ‘I’m proud of you’

Shirley Ballas admitted she was ‘sad’ after her son, Mark Ballas, made a huge announcement about his career.

Mark is a professional ballroom dancer, who has competed on the US version of Strictly, Dancing With The Stars, since 2007.

But the star has made a huge announcement about his future on the show, as Shirley supported him.

Shirley Ballas supported her son Mark after his big announcement (Credit: Splash News)

Mark Ballas has been a professional dancer on Dancing With The Stars since 2007. He has been partnered up with some very famous faces, including Kim Kardashian and actress Shannen Doherty.

He has won the show three times, having won most recently last year, alongside TikTok star Charli D’Amelio.

But Mark has now confirmed he is retiring from the show. During a performance of Dancing With The Stars live tour, he said: “This will be the last time you see me dance in this capacity.

“I’m coming to a close tonight. This is going to be my last dance.”

I’m proud of you Mark. Your heart shines brightly.

Shirley Ballas, who had Mark with ex-husband Corky Ballas, took to her Instagram stories to share her support for her son.

She wrote: “Although I’m sad to see my son retire from DWTS, I’m excited to see the next chapter of his life.

“Hang on to your hat – buckle up it will be quite the ride. I’m proud of you Mark. Your heart shines brightly.”

Len Goodman also left Dancing With The Stars last year (Credit: Disney+)

Len Goodman recently left Dancing With The Stars too

Former head Strictly judge, Len Goodman, who Shirley Ballas took over from in 2017, announced he was leaving Dancing With The Stars too.

Len had been a judge on Dancing With The Stars since 2005, but announced last year that it would be his last time judging on the show.

He announced: “I’ve been on the show since it started in 2005, and it has been a huge pleasure to be a part of such a wonderful show.

“But I’ve decided I want to spend more time with my grandchildren and family back in Britain.”

It’s not been confirmed who will replace Len as Head Judge on the US show yet.

