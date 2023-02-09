Strictly fans shocked by Anton Du Beke and Shirley Ballas’ shenanigans on tour

Anton Du Beke and Shirley Ballas left fans shocked with their behaviour during a Strictly Come Dancing tour show.

The BBC One series judges are on the road with celebs and pros from the 2022 series.

And, after several weeks foxtrotting across the UK, the live show run comes to an end with several performances in Glasgow over the coming days.

However, Anton and Shirley brought the house down after they demonstrated their dance skills in Belfast on Wednesday (February 8).

Will anyone else be able to follow that as the curtain begins to fall on the tour?

Anton du Beke and Shirley Ballas have featured in the Strictly Come Dancing tour

Strictly Come Dancing tour news

Celebrity contestant Tyler West has built up a rep with fans for an impressive highlight where he spins Dianne Buswell around by her ankles.

It seems Shirley has been so impressed while viewing it on tour she has fancied having a go herself!

And, going by a post shared by Tyler, she may have been practising it in rehearsals, too.

Asked yesterday by host Janette Manrara who she might wish to be twirled around by, Shirley responded: “I think before this tour is over, I’d like to be lifted by the ankles by Anton du Beke!”

I’d like to be lifted by the ankles by Anton du Beke!

Fellow judge Craig Revel Horwood egged her on: “Darling, there’s no time like the present, I say.”

And so that’s what Anton and Shirley did. Even if he did sigh in mock exasperation: “Of all the things in the show you could’ve wanted to do, you had to want to do this!”

View this post on Instagram

Anton Du Beke fans rejoice

Fans commenting on Tyler’s post were delighted to see Shirley spun around.

Many who indicated they had attended earlier shows on the tour also wished they had been able to see the feat live themselves.

“Omg!” said one shocked but impressed social media user.

Fans weren't expecting that from Shirley and Anton!

Another remarked: “No way!”

And a third expressed their surprise: “Incredible!”

Meanwhile, someone else told Tyler he was due a victory on tour – if only to recognise his excellence at hurling around his dance partner.

“Dearest Ty, you totally deserve to win a show at least. You are the legend of LIFTS, surely!” they wrote.

