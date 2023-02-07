Strictly Come Dancing star shares baby news and admits already ‘discussing names’

Strictly Come Dancing star Graziano Di Prima and wife Glada Line have announced that they are planning on starting a family together.

The happy couple met in 2014 and, after years of waiting due to Covid, they were finally able to tie the knot last year.

Following their honeymoon in the Maldives, the pair have opened up about what’s next for their future together.

And sounds like it won’t be long before a baby is on the horizon, as they revealed that they’re already ‘discussing baby names’.

Strictly Come Dancing star shares ‘baby’ news

Graziano tied the knot with his Strictly co-star Giada in July last year at his local church, Basilica della Madonna Catena.

The pair were due to get married in 2020 but they had to cancel their wedding twice because of Covid.

But eventually the dancers were able to jet off to Sicily for their beautiful wedding ceremony that was done in both Italian and English.

So what’s next for the couple?

We know we want a family. We talk a lot about it.

In an interview with OK magazine, the pair revealed that they’re already keen on starting a family together.

They’ve even discussed baby names!

Graziano said: “We know we want a family. We talk a lot about it.

“We were on the bus going to the aeroplane and chatting about baby names!”

However, the pair claim that they don’t think it’s the right moment for them to have child right now.

He added: “But with our careers as dancers, the one who needs to stop will be Giada, and I don’t want to force her at all.”

Giada also said: “It’s something that will come soon, naturally.”

When asked if they want a boy or a girl, the pair revealed that they would like both before Graziano added that he’s actually a twin himself.

However, his twin brother sadly died at birth as his mother had an early labour.

