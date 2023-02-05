Strictly star Tyler West is set to make his reported romance with co-star Molly Rainford official, according to a tabloid report.

Radio DJ Tyler, 26, and CBBC star Molly, 22, are currently touring with the Strictly Come Dancing live show.

Previous reports have recently alleged the two are “inseparable” and “very comfortable” with each other on the road.

But now The Sun claims the pair intend to take a next step after Tyler sought advice from pals.

Strictly stars Tyler West and Molly Rainford are both part of the live tour crew (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Tyler West on Strictly tour

According to the news outlet, hunk Tyler turned to pro dancers Kai Widdrington and Neil Jones for advice.

The Sun claims they were overheard chatting in a bar in Newcastle, as the Strictly crew stayed in the city.

Tyler is said to have asked Kai and Neil if they “ship” him and Nova Jones actress Molly.

A source recalled to the tabloid: “He said to them, ‘Do you ship me and Molly? I’m going to ask her the question.’

“One of them replied, ‘Yeah we ship you and Molly.’

Tyler had a big grin on his face and seemed very happy.

“He had a big grin on his face and seemed very happy.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyler West (@tylerwestt)

The chat is reported to have occurred last Wednesday (February 1) as the dancers enjoyed a night out.

They are said to have started in the bar of the Gateshead Hilton Hotel before heading into Newcastle city centre.

ED! has approached representatives for Tyler West and Molly Rainford for comment on The Sun’s story.

Molly Rainford is paired up with dance partner Carlos Gu once again for the live tour (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘Tyler and Molly get on like a house on fire’

Earlier this week, an unnamed source told The Sun that Tyler and Molly enjoy each other’s company.

“Tyler and Molly get on like a house on fire. They spend a lot of time together when not performing,” they are reported to have said.

Furthermore, the insider also suggested they peel off from the tour’s other stars.

And Tyler is also dancing with his telly partner Dianne Buswell once again too (Credit: Splashnews.com)

They continued: “Tyler is always hanging around waiting for Molly when she gets off the coach and they are often seen heading off together away from the group.

“They are very comfortable which other and it hasn’t gone unnoticed how much they gravitate towards each other.”

Read more: Does Strictly star and Kiss FM DJ Tyler West have a partner? Is he on Instagram?

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.