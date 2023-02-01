Strictly Come Dancing logo, male and female silhouettes, love heart
Strictly tour 2023 stars ‘inseparable’ as romance rumours fuel even further

By Robert Emlyn Slater

The Strictly tour 2023 is currently taking place – and two stars of the show have reportedly found the opportunity to get closer while on the road.

Romance rumours between Tyler West and Molly Rainford are abound, with the duo reportedly becoming closer while on tour.

Tyler West and Molly Rainford ‘inseparable’ on Strictly tour 2023

The Strictly ‘curse’ seems to have hit again – but on tour this time.

Molly and Tyler are reportedly growing closer as the Strictly stage show tours the UK.

In fact, the pair have allegedly become “inseparable” during their time on the road.

A source spoke to The Sun about the reported blossoming romance between the pair.

“Tyler and Molly get on like a house on fire. They spend a lot of time together when not performing,” they said.

Tyler and Molly growing close on Strictly tour 2023

The source didn’t stop there though.

According to the source, Tyler, 26, and Molly, 21, seem to be enjoying some time away from their fellow Strictly stars too.

“Tyler is always hanging around waiting for Molly when she gets off the coach and they are often seen heading off together away from the group,” they said.

It hasn’t gone unnoticed how much they gravitate towards each other.

They then continued, saying: “They are very comfortable which other and it hasn’t gone unnoticed how much they gravitate towards each other.”

The tour still has another 12 days to go until it ends, so it remains to be seen what will happen next between the duo!

ED! has contacted Tyler and Molly’s reps for comment.

Giovanni and Jowita set for ‘big next step’

Molly and Tyler aren’t the only Strictly stars in the throes of a rumoured romance.

Giovanni Pernice and Jowita Przystal are also reportedly enjoying each other’s company after allegedly beginning a backstage romance.

Now, according to a source, the couple are already set to take the next big step in their romance.

“Giovanni has fallen hard and fast for Jowita, and the relationship has become serious very quickly,” a source told Closer.

“Whenever he’s not working he’s with Jowita as that’s where he’s happiest. That’s why they are already talking about finding a place and moving in together,” they then said.

Giovanni and Jowita’s reps were contacted on this story.

