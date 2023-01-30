Anton Du Beke makes ‘special announcement’ as he takes a break from the Strictly tour

Anton Du Beke has made a “special announcement” after taking a break from the Strictly Come Dancing tour.

Taking to Instagram, Anton revealed the cover of his new book, The Royal Show, on his day off.

Anton has been taking part in the Strictly tour, alongside fellow judges Shirley Ballas and Craig Revel Horwood.

The judge made an announcement on his day off from the Strictly Come Dancing tour (Credit: BBC)

Anton Du Beke reveals ‘special announcement’ on Strictly tour day off

Sharing a reveal video, he wrote: “My loves, how are we all?

“With a day off from the Live Tour today, I’d like to take the opportunity to make a special announcement!

“I’m delighted to share with you the cover of my brand new book – and the first in my new series – #TheRoyalShow!

“The novel follows The Forsyth Variety Company who have been given the opportunity of a lifetime: to perform in the 1962 Royal Variety Performance. But as things begin to unravel, can they really do this? Because the Queen’s show must go on…”

He added: “THE ROYAL SHOW is out in hardback 2nd March, and you can pre-order your copy now – including signed editions whilst stocks last!”

Anton is currently on the Strictly Come Dancing tour (Credit: ITV)

Fan reaction to Anton’s announcement

Taking to the comment section, many Strictly fans couldn’t contain their excitement.

One person said: “Fabulous news! Looking forward to seeing you in Glasgow next week.”

A second wrote: “I enjoyed the show in Manchester with my mate who is in a wheelchair as they love Strictly Come Dancing.”

“Oh how fabulous! Do love your books @mrantondubeke … one of our planets most lovely humans,” another added.

In addition, a fourth user said: “Omg @mrantondubeke!! You’ve made me a happy Bookworm!!”

And a fifth wrote: “Can’t wait to read this one.”

