Anton Du Beke talking during Strictly final
News

Anton Du Beke makes ‘special announcement’ as he takes a break from the Strictly tour

It's his day off!

By Gabrielle Rockson
| Updated:

Anton Du Beke has made a “special announcement” after taking a break from the Strictly Come Dancing tour.

Taking to Instagram, Anton revealed the cover of his new book, The Royal Show, on his day off.

Anton has been taking part in the Strictly tour, alongside fellow judges Shirley Ballas and Craig Revel Horwood.

Anton Du Beke smiling on Strictly
The judge made an announcement on his day off from the Strictly Come Dancing tour (Credit: BBC)

Anton Du Beke reveals ‘special announcement’ on Strictly tour day off

Sharing a reveal video, he wrote: “My loves, how are we all?

“With a day off from the Live Tour today, I’d like to take the opportunity to make a special announcement!

“I’m delighted to share with you the cover of my brand new book – and the first in my new series – #TheRoyalShow!

“The novel follows The Forsyth Variety Company who have been given the opportunity of a lifetime: to perform in the 1962 Royal Variety Performance. But as things begin to unravel, can they really do this? Because the Queen’s show must go on…”

He added: “THE ROYAL SHOW is out in hardback 2nd March, and you can pre-order your copy now – including signed editions whilst stocks last!”

Strictly star Anton Du Beke on Lorraine
Anton is currently on the Strictly Come Dancing tour (Credit: ITV)

Fan reaction to Anton’s announcement

Taking to the comment section, many Strictly fans couldn’t contain their excitement.

One person said: “Fabulous news! Looking forward to seeing you in Glasgow next week.”

A second wrote: “I enjoyed the show in Manchester with my mate who is in a wheelchair as they love Strictly Come Dancing.”

Fabulous news! Looking forward to seeing you in Glasgow next week.

“Oh how fabulous! Do love your books @mrantondubeke … one of our planets most lovely humans,” another added.

In addition, a fourth user said: “Omg @mrantondubeke!! You’ve made me a happy Bookworm!!”

And a fifth wrote: “Can’t wait to read this one.”

Read more: Strictly star Anton Du Beke named Best TV Judge in ED! Awards 2022 as he shares wish for his kids

YouTube video player

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Anton du Beke Craig Revel-Hoorwood Shirley Ballas Strictly Come Dancing

Trending Articles

Jeremy Clarkson with his arms out wide on his Amazon show , Meghan Markle looking disgusted
Jeremy Clarkson had ‘year of disasters’ before Meghan and Harry apology rejection
The Hairy Bikers Si King, Dave Myers
The Hairy Bikers star Si King makes ‘exciting’ announcement away from co-star Dave Myers
Call the Midwife series 12 episode 5 cast
Call the Midwife: EastEnders legend Angela Wynter – aka Yolande! – stars as Florence Wray
Vera series 12 Against the Tide cast
Vera series 12 Against the Tide: All the famous faces who guest star, including a Holby fave!
Nikesh Patel and partner Nicola Thorp smiling
Nicola Thorp and partner announce engagement as Coronation Street star shows off stunning ring
Ekin-Su with brown hair, and wearing a wig on Dancing On Ice
Dancing On Ice viewers shocked by Ekin-Su’s appearance following Ofcom complaints