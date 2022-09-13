Strictly 2022: Does Kiss FM DJ Tyler West have a partner? Is he on Instagram?

Strictly 2022 will see Tyler West among the stars learning to tango, rhumba and cha-cha-cha.

But who is he?

The south London-born presenter and fitness fanatic began his broadcasting career in children’s television.

But now Tyler has been announced as part of this year’s Strictly line-up, no doubt millions more will take an interest in his work.

And so, ED! answers the questions Strictly fans have turned to the internet for answers to…

Tyler West is ‘gassed’ about being part of Strictly 2022 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How old is Strictly star Tyler West? What is his age?

We fool you not… Tyler was born on April 1 1996.

That means he is currently 26 years old.

What is Tyler West’s height?

Tyler reportedly stands at 5ft 9in tall.

Does Tyler West have a partner?

Tyler is reportedly single going into Strictly Come Dancing.

He’s never been forthcoming when it comes to matters of the heart, in fact.

Strictly is wearing him out already! (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Who is Tyler West? How long has Tyler West been a Kiss FM DJ?

Tyler joined Kiss FM in 2019.

He started off hosting the 7pm to 11pm slot between Monday and Thursday on the dance music station.

Tyler later took over the Kiss Drive Time broadcast, from Monday to Friday. He continues to anchor that same 4pm to 7pm programme currently.

He was nominated for an ARIA Award for Best New Presenter in 2020.

Was Tyler West on CBBC?

He’s the sporty type and many of his early media jobs were linked to football.

These included Match of the Day Kickabout for CBBC, a Match of the Day Skills Special and a show about the start of the Premier League season in 2017.

Going by his social media, super-sculpted Tyler clearly doesn’t take many days off from the gym.

On his website Tyler explains he has always been a keen sportsman.

Indeed, he was apparently rather talented at handball, and represented the GB National team from a young age.

Tyler is a Kiss FM DJ (Credit: BBC)

Is Tyler West on Instagram?

Tyler West is indeed active on Instagram.

And for fellow fitness enthusiasts, his Insta is where he frequently shows off his training methods – and toned physique, and tattoos – on @tylerwestt.

Tyler also has the same handle for his TikTok account and Twitter page, too.

Tyler West on taking part in Strictly Come Dancing

It seems Tyler is already feeling the impact of his preparations for the BBC dance floor.

He said: “I am SO gassed to be joining the Strictly family! As I started writing this I already got cramp.”

Tyler also indicated dancing will be a challenge for him and test his limits.

He continued: “It’s going to be one crazy incredible journey which will no doubt be SO far outside my comfort zone.

It’s going to be one crazy incredible journey.

“It’s a show that means so much to me and my family. And I can’t wait to seriously shake a leg on that shiny dance floor… with a side of sequins.”

Tyler feels the burn! (Credit: YouTube)

Strictly side effects

Cramp aside, it appears Strictly training may also be affecting Tyler in another physical way, too.

He recently told fans that he’s been feeling really tired by the time he gets to bed.

Furthermore, he’s even started to snore for the first time.

Tyler explained: “I’ve started to snore. I’ve never snored in my life right and now I thought I need to do something about this and track it and see what it actually sounds like, is it actually that bad so I downloaded a sleep app.”

Let’s hope the snoring isn’t contagious and Tyler’s boogying doesn’t make the viewers drowsy and slumbersome…

What else has Tyler West been in on TV?

In 2017 Tyler became the host of MTV News. He has also been a presenter on the LEGO YouTube network.

He has also hosted the MTV Movie Show, HQ Trivia and the 2020 EE BAFTA Awards Red Carpet Live Show.

And in 2021 Tyler co-hosted property show Flat Out Fabulous on BBC Three.

Giving a glimpse of some of his tattoos (Credit: YouTube)

When did Tyler West meet Prince Charles?

Going by his Instagram, Tyler has hobnobbed with royalty on more than one occasion.

That’s because he is an Ambassador for The Prince’s Trust. As part of the role, he has previously helped advise young people about how to get a job.

Tyler’s most recent meeting with Prince Charles appears to have been earlier this year, in May.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyler West (@tylerwestt)

Tyler shared a great clip on his Instagram showing him and Charles bumping fists.

And in another post, showing a snap of the same moment, Clarence House expressed their own approval of the greeting, leaving a comment of two fist emojis smacking together!

