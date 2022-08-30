Strictly 2022 kicks off next month and already bookies have revealed their list of favourites to win.

Yes, before she’s even danced a step, Corrie actress Kym Marsh is one of the top contenders to lift the Strictly Come Dancing Glitter Ball trophy.

She’s been tipped as fourth favourite with odds of 9-1.

Kym has been tipped as one of the bookies’ favourite to win Strictly this year (Credit: ITV)

Kym Marsh to win Strictly 2022?

According to William Hill, Kym is among the favourites to win this year’s Strictly.

On BBC Morning Live, Kym revealed that she is competing “for all the grandmothers out there”.

So far, no grandmother has ever won the show.

It’ll be interesting to see how Marsh will use her pop band and stage experience to help her with complex routines and to deal with the judges’ criticism.

She said: “I’m a huge fan of the show and can’t believe I’m going to go from watching it at home in my pyjamas to dancing in front of the judges in a glittery dress.

“It’s unreal.”

Kym wants to be the first grandmother to win the show (Credit: ITV)

Head of Sponsorship PR at William Hill, Tony Kenny, is interested to see how she copes in front of the judges, though.

He said: “From the cobbles of Corrie to the sequins of Strictly, we’re so excited to see what firecracker Kym Marsh will bring to the dancefloor this September.

“Given her varied career, it’ll be interesting to see how Marsh will use her pop band and stage experience to help her with complex routines and to deal with the judges’ criticism – especially after Nasty Nigel on Pop Stars.”

Previously a member of the pop group Here’Say, which was formed on Pop Stars, Kym is used to being critiqued.

However, she has admitted in the past that Nigel Lythgoe’s cruel comments did affect her.

Strictly Come Dancing odds

Fellow contestants Fleur East and Helen Skelton are other favourites to win the trophy.

Singer Fleur has been tipped with odds of 11-4 to win the show.

Presenter Helen Skelton’s odds to win are 7-2.

Actor Will Mellor is placed at 5-1 to win, while Molly Rainford‘s odds are 8-1.

