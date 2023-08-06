Shirley Ballas goes topless on holiday retreat as she issues update on Strictly return

Before the new series of Strictly Come Dancing takes place, head judge Shirley Ballas has taken a vacation and appears to be living her best life.

Shirley took a vacation to a well-known retreat, Juice Master Retreats, in Portugal and has shared what she got up to in a new Instagram update.

The 62-year-old is no stranger to looking fabulous and made sure to make the most of her holiday before another busy schedule begins.

Shirley Ballas took a trip to a retreat in Portugal (Credit: YouTube)

Shirley Ballas at retreat before Strictly

In an Instagram upload posted on Saturday (August 5), Shirley showed off her trip by posting a video that detailed what activities she got up to.

I switched off my phone, swam in the lake and went naked by the sea lol.

In addition to wearing a variety of fashionable ensembles, she soaked up the sun by the pool in a couple of swimsuits. Shirley embraced the sun and even went topless while enjoying a boat ride.

“What goes down at @juicemasterretreats you ask? A little bit of everything,” she wrote in her caption. “Juicing, yoga, exercising, walking, spinning and jiving. I switched off my phone, swam in the lake and went naked by the sea lol.”

Shirley thanked the owner of the retreat, Jason Vale, as well as her friend, Lauren Sinclair, who she enjoyed the trip with.

She continued: “Now we head home for a short weekend before going up north for @bbcbreakfast, then down to Wales for my @calmzone Skyathlon, and then very soon I get back behind that @bbcstrictly desk!”

Fans praise Shirley’s post

Fans of Shirley took to the comments section of her post to gush about the seasoned ballroom dancer.

“Shirley, you are absolutely my shero and inspiration!!” one user wrote. “Love that you are living and enjoying your time before you do your challenge to help calm,” another person shared.

“Gorgeous, happy vibes Shirley, you look amazing, hard work and intent. Ready for Strictly,” a third user remarked.

The contestants for Strictly 2023 have began being confirmed… it’s not long now!

