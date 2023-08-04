Shirley Ballas smiling on Loose Women
Shirley Ballas poses proudly in bikini at 63 after ‘struggling with weight issues’ all her life

Shirley has candidly spoken out about her career-long weight issues

By Entertainment Daily

Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas has proved that naysayers don’t matter in a gorgeous holiday snap.

Shirley joined Strictly in 2017, replacing Len Goodman as the head judge and has always impressed viewers with her glamorous looks.

However, the TV personality has revealed that she hasn’t always been body confident.

Shirley Ballas appearing on This Morning
Shirely took to social media to share some holiday snaps, comparing how she felt in 2016 to now (Credit: ITV)

Shirley’s struggles

The ballroom star shared two photos side by side on her Instagram as she divulged that she had ‘struggled’ all her life with weight issues.

Shirley shared two photos, one from 2016 and one from this year, both in bikinis.

She captioned the post: “2023 vs 2016 taking care of myself at @jasonvale’s Juicy Oasis after struggling all my life with weight issues.

“I’ve constantly had people tell me I needed to be thinner or that I had to look a certain way. Comments throughout my life have always stuck with me and in my past they’ve made me feel conscious of how I look.”

2023 vs 2016 taking care of myself at @jasonvale’s Juicy Oasis after struggling all my life with weight issues.

Shirley continued: “Sadly I thought that validation from others was necessary. But turning 63 in September and heading into my seventh series on @bbcstrictly, I’m proud of myself and pleased with how I look. I feel good in my own skin.”

Fan support

The post received an outpouring of love and support from her friends and followers.

One social media user said: “Just a beautiful person inside and out. And look at that incredible figure. Once a dancer’s body, always a dancer’s body. Bloody fantastic.”

Another added: “You look amazing – you are amazing inside and out xx an inspiration xx.”

A third said: “You look incredible. But all that matters is how you feel. You are the glamour of Strictly.”

More comments came in stating how “marvellous” and “fabulous” she looked.

Shirley Ballas smiling at the Strictly photocall
Shirley will return to Strictly this year (Credit: Mario Mitsis/Cover Images)

Shirley’s Strictly journey

Shirley stepped in and joined the 15th series of the popular BBC show.

She has multiple dance titles under her belt, including British Open to the World Champion and European, German, UK, USA, and International Latin American Champion.

She retired from competitive dancing in 1996 to become an international dance coach.

Shirley completes the Strictly Come Dancing judge line-up of Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke.

YouTube video player

