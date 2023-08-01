Strictly’s Shirley Ballas wows fans with stunning swimwear snap ahead of show return

Strictly Come Dancing star Shirley Ballas had fans swooning at their phone screens after she shared a gorgeous swimwear snap on Instagram.

The pro dancer and judge, 62, is currently living it up on a trip abroad – ahead of the brand new series starting later this year. Shirley has been a judge on the glitzy BBC One show since 2017 – and has gone down a treat with viewers at home.

And on Monday (July 31) Shirley took a break from her getaway to drop a gorgeous selfie on Instagram. And her followers couldn’t get enough.

Strictly star Shirley Ballas wows fans with swimwear snap

Taking to her social media, Shirley posed up a storm on the edge of a bright blue pool in Portugal wearing a navy swimsuit. The dancing queen showed off every inch of her amazing figure in the ensemble as she pointed her toes and reclined to soak up the sun.

I’m resting and getting fit and ready for the busy months ahead with my Skyathlon and Strictly.

In the caption, she gave an insight into her healthy holiday and wrote: “Relaxing by the pool. I’m resting and getting fit and ready for the busy months ahead with my Skyathlon and @bbcstrictly.

“Enjoying four juices a day, colonics, yoga, long hikes, spin class and a gym at Juicy Oasis. There’s every form of fitness and a beautiful pool to relax in too. Fabulous time so far.”

Shirley hailed ‘simply beautiful’ in swimwear post

Unsurprisingly, fans were left gushing over the Strictly judge’s snap. Straight away they rushed to the comments section to dish out the compliments.

“What an amazing figure you have! Stunner,” gushed one follower. Someone else said: “Looking good Shirley, enjoy your well-deserved rest.” Echoing their thoughts, a third chimed in and penned: “Simply beautiful,” while another fan quipped: “You look absolutely amazing.”

Shirley confirms 2023 return to Strictly Come Dancing

Despite fears that head judge Shirley would not return, the star confirmed she will return for her seventh series later this year. Taking to Twitter, the TV judge shared a video of some of her dancing performances on the show alongside a statement.

She wrote: “Dancing through the years… I am very excited to be back for my seventh series of Strictly. The best on television. It is an honour to be part of a show like no other.”

Shirley also added a warning to fans, as she told viewers to “expect the unexpected”. She added: “I feel this year will be beyond phenomenal. Expect the unexpected. It just gets better and better.”

