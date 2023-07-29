Giovanni Pernice hails Strictly star as ‘best woman ever’, declaring: ‘That’s the reason I want to marry this woman’

Giovanni Pernice has fondly praised a fellow Strictly Come Dancing star as “the best woman ever” on Instagram.

The Italian hunk laid the compliments on thick as he gushed over his dance series colleague on Saturday (July 29) afternoon.

With his arm around her, 2021 winner Gio also gazed adoringly at his show pal, going as far as to claim: “That’s the reason I want to marry this woman.”

Giovanni Pernice claimed the Strictly Come Dancing Glitterball trophy alongside Rose Ayling-Ellis in 2021 (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Giovanni Pernice praises Strictly pal

The Insta Story shared by Giovanni showed him sitting with Strictly head judge Shirley Ballas.

He informed his followers how Shirley is taking on a big challenge to to raise money for suicide prevention charity CALM.

Her plan is to undertake a skydive, a zipline, and a wing walk for her charity efforts.

Giovanni began his Story post by saying: “So that’s a message to this beautiful, wonderful woman next to me. The best woman ever. She’s going to jump from an aeroplane. That’s insane.”

What a look (Credit: Instagram)

‘You know what I think about you’

Shirley interjected to clarify she’ll be doing so from 15,000 feet up in the air.

An astonished Giovanni gasped: “15,000 feet… and she’s doing it for charity.”

He added: “You know what I think about you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shirley Ballas (@shirleyballas)

“I’m being tied to the wings of an aeroplane,” Shirley explained further, before stroking Giovanni’s face.

“[Then] I’m going up another thousand feet and [doing] whirlybirds… and doing a zipline at 120mph.”

Giovanni Pernice kisses Shirley Ballas (Credit: Instagram)

An impressed Giovanni gave Shirley two lingering pecks on her cheek, causing her eyes to widen.

She then returned his affection by planting a kiss on Giovanni, too.

That’s the reason I want to marry this woman.

“That’s the reason I want to marry this woman,” Giovanni.

“It’s all possible.”

Shirley kisses Giovanni right back (Credit: Instagram)

Being on such good terms can’t hurt Gio’s chances in the next series of Strictly, we suppose. After all, he’s good pals with Anton du Beke as well. But has he ever offered to get wed to him?

