Giovanni Pernice sparks concern from Strictly fans as he shares news: ‘I just need to rest’

Poor Gio!

By Rebecca Carter
Giovanni Pernice has left Strictly fans rallying around as he shared some news about an injury.

The professional dancer, 32, shared a video to Instagram as he explained he’s forced to pull out of his tour shows this weekend. He’s currently performing on stage for his Him & Me tour with Anton Du Beke.

Giovanni told fans that he sustained an ankle injury doing one of the dances. Therefore, Giovanni said he has to miss this weekend’s shows as well as miss some of the Strictly 2023 group numbers with the other pro dancers.

Giovanni Pernice news

In the clip, the Italian dancer said: “Hi everyone, so just a quick update. I’m on tour at the moment with Anton and doing one of the dances, I did twist my ankle on stage.

“Just been to the doctors, to the physio, and he advised to rest for a few weeks which means I’m not going to be able to dance at the weekend. I know a few people are coming. I will still be there to entertain all of you with my other half, Anton Du Beke.

“I’ll be singing along but unfortunately Anton would do the dancing bit.”

Giovanni Pernice speaking on This Morning
Giovanni revealed he’s suffered an ankle injury (Credit: ITV)

Giovanni then went on to explain how this also affects the Strictly group dances. He said: “This also means I’m going to miss a few of the Strictly professional group numbers.

“But I just need to give some rest to my ankle and go back stronger than ever for the upcoming series.”

Giovanni said he’s “really looking forward” to the new series of the BBC show. Finishing the video, Giovanni said: “Sending lots of love to everyone out there and stay strong.”

Of course, the star’s concerned followers sent their well wishes.

Giovanni Pernice smiling at the NTAs
Giovanni fans sent their well wishes (Credit: Cover Images)

One person said: “Rest up Gio your health comes before anything and I’m sure I speak for millions when I say we can’t wait to see you back on Strictly.”

Another urged Giovanni: “Please rest and take care. Wishing you a speedy recovery.”

Read more: Giovanni Pernice reflects on ‘difficult’ time in video message to his fans

Someone else wrote: “Oh no! We have tickets on Sunday. Hope you aren’t out of action for too long,” followed by a sad face emoji.

Meanwhile, another added: “I hope you recover quickly!! I’m heartbroken, seeing the show Sunday.”

