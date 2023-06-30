Giovanni Pernice reflects on ‘difficult’ time in video message to his fans

Giovanni Pernice has opened up about a “difficult” time in his life in an emotional video message on his Instagram.

The Strictly star joined the BBC dance competition show in 2015 and has been a fan favourite ever since. But Giovanni admitted his move from Italy to the UK was “difficult”.

Giovanni opened up his tough journey of emigrating to the UK (Credit: Youtube/ITV)

Giovanni Pernice reflects on ‘difficult’ time in his life

In a sponsored post for HSBC, Giovanni Pernice opened up about moving to the UK on his Instagram. He confessed: “I have to say, what a fantastic journey it has been moving to the UK. It was always going to be difficult with the language and the moving away from home. Yes, it was difficult. But now looking back it was definitely worth it. I would do it one hundred times again and again.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@giovannipernice)

He added advice to anyone considering a big move: “To everyone thinking about making the big move. You know, there is a whole world of opportunity out there. So if you’re thinking about it, just do it. You have one life to live. Go explore. Take risks. Nothing is permanent. So you can always change your situation. So just go for it. Good luck.”

In the caption for the video, Giovanni added moving to London was “one of the best decisions he ever made”. He also added: “Remember, if you are making a big move, you are not alone. There is a community of support to help you along the way.”

Giovanni has been on Strictly since 2015 (Credit: BBC)

Fans thank Giovanni for sharing his story

Many fans thanked Giovanni for opening up about his difficulties when moving to the UK. One fan wrote: “There are so many of us here in the UK who are so glad you made the move to London. We all love you, Giovanni.” A second commenter added: “You and your work ethic have inspired me in so many ways Gio; I took up Latin and ballroom dance lessons; learnt BSL and now value my worth as a person. Thank you seems such a small way to say it but THANK YOU.”

What a pleasure supporting you on your incredible journey.

A third fan said: “Good advice, and it’s absolutely true. Take the chances when you can.” A fourth person also thanked him: “Love this so proud of you. What an incredible achievement so happy you moved to the UK. What a pleasure supporting you on your incredible journey.” Strictly judge Shirley Ballas commented: “I’m proud of you.”

Read more: Giovanni Pernice teases big Rose Ayling-Ellis news during GMB appearance

Are you a fan of Giovanni? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.