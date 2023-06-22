Giovanni Pernice teases big Rose Ayling-Ellis news during GMB appearance

Strictly Come Dancing favourite Giovanni Pernice teased big Rose Ayling-Ellis news during his GMB appearance today (Thursday June 22).

Gio, 32, was on the ITV programme alongside Anton du Beke, 56, as they promoted their Him & Me tour.

Italian hunk Giovanni also reflected on his and Rose’s unforgettable Couple’s Choice showstopper routine on Strictly, which bagged them several awards.

Anton du Beke and Giovanni Pernice have their own show Him & Me (Credit: GMB YouTube)

Giovanni Pernice news

Telly fave Gio told Good Morning Britain co-hosts Ben Shephard and Susanna Reid how the concept of the dance was more important than the choreography.

“You want to support the deaf community,” Giovanni reasoned, before adding: “Realistically the dance was never about the steps, it was about the message.”

The dance was never about the steps, it was about the message.

Giovanni also revealed that it was initially considered whether to have any music accompanying his and Rose’s dance at all. But they settled on 15 seconds of silence as it felt “more powerful”.

“We knew it was going to have a great impact,” Giovanni admitted.

His wowed pal Anton gushed: “You did a great job there. It was an inspired moment because it meant so much to so many people. And if you can do that in a minute and a half’s dance, you can change people’s lives, really. That’s the magic.”

‘We knew it was going to have a great impact’ (Credit: GMB YouTube)

‘It is the two of us’

Rose’s name also came up after Ben asked whether Giovanni and Anton’s show may feature any special guests.

“It is the two of us. Some people might say that was enough. But obviously not for you,” Anton joked.

But Gio admitted: “Maybe Rose, maybe.”

Ben Shephard and Susanna Reid co-hosted GMB today (Credit: GMB YouTube)

Anton also offered his best wishes to Strictly pro Amy Dowden. She revealed a breast cancer diagnosis last month.

“She’s an incredible girl, and we’re all wishing her as much love as we can and as send much support as we can,” Anton said.

“We’re all on a group chat and we’re with her through the whole journey. We can’t wait to see her back on the show and fighting fit.”

Read more: Strictly fans fear for Giovanni Pernice’s future on show following big announcement

GMB airs weekdays on ITV from 6am.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.