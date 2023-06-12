Strictly fans fear for Giovanni Pernice’s future on show following big announcement

Devoted Strictly fans fear for the future of Giovanni Pernice on the BBC show after he teased a big announcement.

Giovanni, 32, told Instagram users over the weekend a “dream” project is coming together for him.

But while many of his social media admirers were full of praise in anticipation of what Giovanni has coming up, others expressed reservations that it could mean he has to step away from the Strictly dance floor.

Strictly Come Dancing news: Giovanni Pernice latest

Giovanni shared a post on Saturday (June 10) showing him signing paperwork, with his location tag indicating he was in Dubai.

The Italian hunk explained in the upload’s caption: “Can’t wait to share with you all what I have been up to. One of my dream projects finally is coming to life! Let’s play the game… can you guess what it is?”

How Giovanni Pernice fans reacted

Among fans’ guesses in the comments sections were suggestions Gio might be set to front his own travel show. Others predicted he could be producing his own stage show. Additionally, launching an aftershave and opening a restaurant were also tipped as Giovanni’s surprise.

But while the majority of those remarking on Gio’s post were gushing with compliments for him, there was a worry about how his project might affect his commitments with Strictly.

“Doing a show over there but hopefully not leaving Strictly?” one person pondered.

Another put it: “Hope whatever it is we don’t lose you from Strictly just yet.”

Whatever happens do not leave Strictly, please.

And a third worried: “Gio whatever happens do not leave Strictly, please and thank you.”

Gio and Rose together again?

Elsewhere among the comments, Gio’s fans expressed their hopes for some form of reunion with his Strictly trophy-winning dance partner Rose Ayling-Ellis.

“Whatever it is, it is obviously very exciting,” one commenter said. “Your success has been phenomenal. It’s so well deserved. Please don’t keep us in suspense too long. It would be amazing if was something involving Rose. Both of you together is just magical.”

Someone else suggested: “Travelling project with the fabulous Rose!”

“Has to include Rose as she said they are a team,” insisted a third.

And yet another supporter hailed Gio: “All the luck in the world. You did say you and Rose were going to do a project together. Please never give up on your friendship, just beautiful you two together.”

