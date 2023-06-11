Giovanni Pernice reveals ‘dream come true’ as he teases fans with big news

Strictly Come Dancing pro Giovanni Pernice is hot property right now and he’s revealed yet another project away from the ballroom. But the star has left fans guessing as to exactly what it is.

Sharing a picture of him looking over some paperwork on Instagram, Gio teased a “dream” project was about to come to fruition for him. However, rather than revealing what it is, he asked fans to guess.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@giovannipernice)

‘Dream’ project for Giovanni Pernice

He wrote: “Can’t wait to share with you all what I have been up to. One of my dream projects finally is coming to life! Let’s play the game… Can you guess what it is?”

Giovanni went on to thank various people for helping him: “Thank you @jumeirahzs for having me and of course thank you to @trendingtravel for organising this exciting and fun trip!”

Fans of the dancer were quick to start guessing exactly what he’s up to.

“Are you taking your 2024 tour international?” asked one.

“My guess – launching your own cologne/ aftershave/ toiletries range? Whatever it is, wishing you all success!” said another.

Meanwhile, a third suggested: “A musical or play about your life?”

Given he appeared to be in Dubai, many guesses related to the country, with one saying it could be: “Make Dubai dance.”

Giovanni has teamed up with Zumba to provide free lessons (Credit: Youtube)

Giovanni’s other news

It’s a busy time for the pro-dancer who only this week announced details of yet another project set to bring him even closer to fans.

Giovanni has launched free Zumba classes so you can dance with him in the comfort of your own home. The Strictly pro has teamed up with the global Latin dance fitness brand Zumba to offer hisown dance tutorials. Giovanni worked alongside Zumba education specialist Sandra Humes to teach fans dance moves.

The tutorials are available on Youtube, and Giovanni spoke to the Express about why he wanted to launch the tutorials. He said: “I tried Zumba last year, and I think it’s the best way to express yourself through dancing in a sense.” Giovanni admitted he doesn’t “love going to the gym” and Zumba is a nice alternative.

He added that the “good thing” about Zumba is the “energy in the room” and added it’s the “best thing to do” when you feel uncomfortable with the way you dance.

As well as this, he is apparently set to join Channel 4 show Celebrity Hunted alongside fellow Strictly star Kai Widdrington. He also recently starred in the travel show Adventures in Sicily with Anton Du Beke.

Read more: Giovanni Pernice joins primetime show after fellow Strictly star encouraged him to sign up

Are you a fan of Giovanni? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.