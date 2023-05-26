Giovanni Pernice ’joins huge prime-time show’ after fellow Strictly pro ‘convinced him’ to sign up

Giovanni Pernice has reportedly joined a huge prime-show after his fellow Strictly Come Dancing pro “convinced him” to sign up.

The 32-year-old Italian hunk is no stranger to being on TV screens – from strutting his stuff across the dance floor on the glitzy BBC One show to heading back to his homeland for an insightful documentary series.

And now, reports claim that Giovanni has bagged yet another major show – and he’s not the only Strictly star to be making an appearance.

Giovanni and Strictly co-star ‘sign up for prime-time show’

According to an insider, Giovanni and fellow pro dancer Kai Widdrington have signed up to appear in the next series of Celebrity Hunted.

The hit Channel 4 show returned in March with its fifth series. In the tense programme, viewers watch 10 celebrities battle it out to outrun the Hunters in a Stand Up To Cancer Celebrity Hunted special.

It was their mate Katya who convinced them to take part after she had such a great experience on Hunted when she was paired with Olympian Aimee Fuller.

One of the pairs on the latest series included Strictly pro dancer Katya Jones and Olympic snowboarder Aimee Fuller. However, the two were the second couple to get caught on the show.

And it turns out that Katya actually convinced Giovanni and Kai to take part in the nerve-racking show.

Strictly pro ‘convinced’ Giovanni to take part

A TV insider told The Sun: “It was their mate Katya who convinced them to take part after she had such a great experience on Hunted when she was paired with Olympian Aimee Fuller.”

They added: “Given the natural competitiveness between the dance pros, Giovanni and Kai will want to show they can do better than her in the competition. Katya and Aimee were the second couple to get caught on the show. So the boys just need to make sure they aren’t the first.”

Who else is on Celebrity Hunted?

Giovanni and Kai are apparently set to be joined by Loose Women legend Denise Welch and her husband Lincoln Townley.

Also appearing on the upcoming series will reportedly be Danielle Harold, who plays dying Lola Pearce in BBC soap EastEnders. This will be her first post-soap role. Meanwhile, another former soap star, Corrie actor Kimberly Hart-Simpson will also be making an appearance.

Giovanni Pernice shuts down relationship rumours

In other Giovanni news, this month, he hit out at claims about his love life after an article pictured the dancer hugging his dance student – hinting that she could be a new love interest.

The Italian dancer’s relationship status has been a hot-topic of late, much to his frustration. There were rumours that he was dating fellow Strictly star Jowita Przystal, followed by reports that the pair had split. He has also previously been linked with stars such as Love Island’s Maura Higgins. However, Giovanni has consistently refused to entertain speculation about his private life.

